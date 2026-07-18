HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in June while the Commonwealth set new record highs for both employment and total nonfarm jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The June unemployment rate declined by 0.1 percentage point from May’s 4.2% and remained below the national unemployment rate of 4.2%. Compared to June 2025, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage point.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the number of residents working or actively seeking work — increased by 17,000 over the month to a record 6,643,000. Employment also climbed to a record high, increasing by 21,000, while unemployment declined by 6,000.

The Commonwealth’s total nonfarm employment rose by 1,000 jobs in June to a record 6,209,600 jobs. Employment increased in seven of the 11 major industry sectors.

The leisure and hospitality sector posted the largest monthly gain, while professional and business services recorded the largest decline. The education and health services sector also reached a record employment level.

Compared to June 2025, Pennsylvania added 34,500 nonfarm jobs, with gains in six of the 11 industry sectors. Education and health services led year-over-year growth, adding 28,400 jobs.

The Department of Labor & Industry noted that the June figures are seasonally adjusted, preliminary and subject to revision.

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