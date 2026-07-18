DuBOIS, Pa. — DuBois City Council approved a series of competitive bids and material quotes during Wednesday’s meeting, securing project costs well below municipal budget estimates.

The approved bids target two major areas: the demolition of three fire-damaged structures discussed at a previous meeting and the acquisition of the city’s annual public works and road maintenance materials.

According to Code and Zoning Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead, the lowest bid for the demolition project came in at $12,000. The city had initially budgeted $33,000 for the work, prompting Lawhead to describe the final pricing as “very reasonable.”

Following competitive bidding processes, the city also awarded contracts for three public works and road material projects to the lowest bidders:

Seal Coating: Russell Standard was awarded the contract at $132,183.02, coming in approximately $6,700 under the city’s estimated cost.

Russell Standard was awarded the contract at $132,183.02, coming in approximately $6,700 under the city’s estimated cost. Paving Project: GOH Inc. secured the contract with a bid of $350,016.85, coming in roughly $72,300 under the estimated budget.

GOH Inc. secured the contract with a bid of $350,016.85, coming in roughly $72,300 under the estimated budget. Pavement Marking: Parking Lot Painting Company LLC was awarded the contract at $61,880.90. The city did not publicly disclose the initial estimated cost for this project.

Residents can track ongoing municipal projects and review formal bid awards directly on the City of DuBois Official Website.