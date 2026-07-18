CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A DuBois man is facing three felony charges for his alleged relationship with a student at the Clearfield Area High School.

Clearfield Regional Police filed felony counts of school-intercourse/sexual contact with student, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with minor, as well as a misdemeanor indecent assault charge and summary harassment against John Timothy Chelednik, 37, on Thursday. The case is listed in online court documents as inactive.

Chief Julie Curry noted in her response to questions about the case that no official release of the information came from the CRPD or the district attorney, for safety reasons since Chelednik is not in custody.

An affidavit of probable cause was released to the media by District Judge Mike Morris on Friday.

According to that affidavit, on June 4 a tip was received that a teacher, Chelednik, had kissed a student on the last day of school which was June 3. When police contacted the victim to further investigate the report, they learned she was out of town. While they waited for her return, an officer contacted chess.com to preserve alleged messages sent between Chelednik and the girl using the application.

Authorities set up an interview with her on July 6 at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center.

The victim told investigators that she had been messaging Chelednik for a long time, which police discovered was approximately a year. She explained after going through a breakup, she became close with Chelednik and they talked every day. She stated as they continued to talk, things became “weird” because the conversations became sexual in nature which made her feel uncomfortable.

She said Chelednik stated multiple times that he wanted to kiss her. At one point he reportedly told her he wanted to “push her up against the wall and take what was his.”

After graduation, she saw Chelednik parked in driveway near her home, she told police. She stopped to see what he wanted, and he leaned into her car, grabbing her by the stomach and the back of the head. He then allegedly proceeded to “make out with her.”

She told officials she was nervous and scared because Chelednik is a body builder and she knew she couldn’t fight him.

“So she froze and let it happen,” the officer notes in the affidavit. She confirmed she did not want to be kissed by Chelednik.

Even after the investigation began, she said he kept messaging her, saying that he knew of the investigation but hadn’t been picked up by police yet.

On July 8, the victim provided police handwritten letters she had received from Chelednik.

He wrote in one of the letters which is completely included in the affidavit, how attracted he was to the girl and that he thought about her all the time.

“Trust me, I don’t even want to think about it, but I wake up in the middle of the night and I toss and turn trying to shut my mind off and just end up aching to do so so many things to you that should never enter my head,” he allegedly wrote.

In this letter, Chelednik acknowledges that he shouldn’t feel this way and hopes that during the summer his feelings will fade.

A second girl told police that Chelednik acted the same way with her when she was in school. She reported that her situation never went beyond him being overly friendly but he did make her “feel weird.”

Chess.com provided copies to police of the messages between the victim and Chelednik, which are reportedly 178 pages long.

“The messages started out friendly but did eventually become unprofessional, inappropriate and ultimately sexual in nature as time went on,” an officer noted in the affidavit.

Police confirmed Chelednik sent messages to her after he was aware of the investigation and after he was told by the school district not to contact her or any other students. In one message Chelednik admits they should stop talking.

When she asked Chelednik what she should tell police, he reportedly stated “Say whatever you feel. I won’t be mad. I deserve to go down. I am going to tell them that we messaged some. Obviously, I didn’t try to kiss you.”