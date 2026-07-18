CLEARFIELD, PA– Brooke Mihalko, 19 of Madera, was crowned Fair Queen at the 38th annual contest held last evening, earning the title after an evening of grace, poise, and community spirit.

The annual contest took place on the grandstand stage, where 9 contestants competed in categories such as interviews, speeches, evening wear, and on-stage questions. The annual fair queen contest not only celebrates beauty and confidence but also highlights leadership and a commitment to the local community.

Contestants had already completed some parts of the competition including a personal essay on what the fair means to their community as well as a personal interview with the panel of judges.

Each contestant gave a speech to the crowd and judges explaining why “My Fair is the Best Fair”, with Mihalko focusing on how she feels that this fair brings the community together.

“I see my fair as the front porch of our community. Our front porch is where stories are shared”, said Mihalko. “It is a place where all feel welcome and where community reflects what it truly is.”

Following the speeches, the contestants changed into evening gowns before returning to the stage to introduce themselves to the audience and judges.

Following the introductions, the judges left to deliberate on the five finalists.

Kennedy Bennett, 19, of Mahaffey; Lily Davidson, 16, of Clearfield; Madison McDowell, 20, of Morrisdale; Brooke Mihalko, 19, of Madera; and Lauren Davidson, 20, of Clearfield, all moved to the final round.

Each contestant then had to answer a final, impromptu question from the judges, “If you are crowned tonight, you will represent our fair at the state competition in Hershey, where you will speak to people from all over the state of Pennsylvania. What is the number one thing you would want the rest of the state to know about the people and character of the Clearfield County Fair?”

After each contestant answered, the judges retired for their final deliberation.

When they returned, the 2026 Clearfield County Fair Court were announced as follows:

– Fourth runner-up – Kennedy Bennett

– Third runner-up – Madison McDowell

– Second runner-up – Lily Davidson

– First runner-up – Lauren Davidson

– 2026 Fair Queen – Brooke Mihalko

2026 Clearfield County Fair Court

When Mihalko gave her speech on why she believes “My Fair is the Best Fair,” she reflected on the journey that brought her to the fair queen stage. One person remained at the heart of it all—her late uncle.

She shared how he never missed a year of taking her to the fair and spent decades volunteering behind the scenes. Those annual trips became more than cherished memories; they became the foundation of her passion for agriculture and service.

His love for the fair sparked her own passion for agricultural education and inspired her commitment to encouraging youth involvement—ensuring the traditions and values he passed on will continue for generations to come.

“Through him, I learned that the fair is about more than just entertainment,” she said. “It is about the people, it is about the agriculture and community.”

Although her uncle is no longer here to see her crowned, his influence was woven throughout her speech. His love for the fair sparked her own passion for agricultural education and inspired her commitment to encouraging youth involvement—ensuring the traditions and values he passed on will continue for generations to come.

Mihalko is a 2025 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School where she was a member of the Moshannon Valley FFA Chapter. She currently attends Penn State University, pursuing a degree in Agricultural and Extension Education. She is also a member of the FFA Alumni and Supporters on campus. After graduation, Brooke’s goal is to become a high school agriculture educator and FFA Advisor.

Galla of Dan and Galla Variety Show served as master of ceremonies with 2024 Queen Kyra Henry, and Heather Olson provided musical entertainment.