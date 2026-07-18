CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The America 250 PA Clearfield County Committee is gearing up for this year’s Clearfield County Fair, planning a dedicated informational booth and community activities throughout the week.

Public interest is mounting for the fair’s “Free Day” on Wednesday, which will feature classic events such as hot dog and pie-eating contests, tug-of-war, and sack races, alongside judged exhibits housed in the Expo II building. Sign-ups for the various competitions are ongoing, and interested participants can register at the committee’s booth located at the main entrance of the Expo I building.

Under old business, committee organizers announced that the Clearfield Chronicles series is now complete. The project features 49 historical videos, which are available on the committee’s website and YouTube channel, detailing the heritage and unique landmarks of Clearfield County.

Additionally, two more public readings of the Declaration of Independence are scheduled for this summer: one at the Frenchville Picnic and another at the Harmony Grange Fair, with potential pop-up readings to be announced.

Meanwhile, public voting for the committee’s house-decorating contest remains open through July 21. Committee members addressed inquiries regarding how votes would be tallied for participants who submitted multiple photos, despite contest rules specifying a single-photo limit. Following a brief discussion, the committee determined that the single photo with the highest individual vote count will win, and votes cast across multiple photos of the same property will not be combined.

Organizers remind residents that while the Fourth of July has passed, semiquincentennial activities will continue across the county and state for the remainder of the year.

Among the upcoming highlights is a Revolutionary War Ball, scheduled for Dec. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irvin Manor. Tickets are $30 per person. While colonial-period attire is not mandatory, guests are highly encouraged to dress in period clothing if they wish.

For more information or to purchase tickets, residents can visit irvinmanorllc.com or check the Irvin Manor Facebook page.