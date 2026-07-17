CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Fair will return July 17-25, promising nine days packed with agricultural competitions, grandstand entertainment, family activities, livestock shows and one of the area’s largest fireworks displays.

The annual fair will officially kick off on Friday, July 17, with preview day as exhibitors make final preparations for the week ahead. The evening will feature the Fair Queen Contest at 5:30 p.m. in the grandstand, followed by the annual Firemen’s Parade, the fair’s official opening ceremony and blessing, and live entertainment from The Clarks.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy daily livestock shows, 4-H and FFA competitions, commercial exhibits, midway rides, food vendors and free entertainment included with gate admission.

Saturday’s schedule highlights include horse pull competitions, horse judging, harness racing and an evening concert by country artist Gavin Adcock in the grandstand.

Monday, July 20, will feature one of the fair’s signature traditions as the Clearfield County Fair Parade steps off at 6 p.m., followed later that evening by a fireworks display over the fairgrounds.

Families will find plenty to enjoy on Tuesday, July 21, designated as Senior Citizen Day. Children can participate in Kids Day activities, while fairgoers can also enjoy dairy judging, livestock competitions and evening harness racing.

Agricultural programming remains at the heart of the fair throughout the week with rabbit, poultry, sheep, beef, dairy, swine and horse shows showcasing the work of local youth and producers. Floral exhibits, baked goods, arts and crafts, photography and home economics competitions will also be on display inside the exhibit buildings.

Several popular motorsports events headline the grandstand schedule during the second half of the week.

Wednesday evening features the return of the Bullride Mania event.

On Thursday, July 23, fans can watch the C&S Truck & Tractor Pull, while Friday, July 24, brings the high-energy Hell Drivers Cat Stunt Cars performance.

The fair concludes on Saturday, July 25, with the Everclear with Special Guests Sister Hazel concert closing out the week’s entertainment lineup. The final day also includes a 4-H/FFA livestock sale, powers and motors competitions and an appearance by country music artist Alex Miller.

Daily entertainment will also include midway rides by Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment, performances by the Arvestov’s Acrobatic Extravaganza, local horse exhibitions and demonstrations from the Aim High Canines.

Fair officials encourage visitors to check the daily schedule for special events, contests and show times, noting that some grandstand events require separate admission.

With its blend of agricultural traditions, live entertainment, motorsports, youth competitions and family-friendly attractions, the 2026 Clearfield County Fair is expected to once again draw thousands of visitors from across the region for a week celebrating the community’s rural heritage and summertime traditions.