CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide Code Purple air quality alert for Friday due to heavy wildfire smoke moving into the region.

The alert covers fine particulate matter in the air, according to the department. Officials stated that local conditions may fluctuate, meaning some areas could experience more severe Code Maroon conditions or less severe Code Red or Code Orange conditions depending on the time and location.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a specific warning for northwest Pennsylvania. Weather officials placed Mercer, Venango, Forest, Butler, Clarion, and Jefferson counties under the alert until midnight on Friday.

According to the weather service, impacted regional locations include Oil City, Franklin, Clarion, Tionesta, Brookville, Punxsutawney, Butler, Grove City, and Sharon. Officials stated that Code Purple concentrations indicate that air pollution is very unhealthy for the general public.

State health guidelines advise all residents to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities and recommend moving events indoors. According to the department release, high-risk groups, including children, elderly residents, and individuals with respiratory illnesses, must avoid all outdoor exposure.

Environmental officials also requested voluntary emission reductions from residents and businesses. According to the state agency, people should avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment and refrain from burning trash or leaves.

The state uses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency index to monitor pollution levels, officials said. An alert triggers when the index reaches Code Orange or worse.

For real-time local air updates and safety information, residents can track conditions at AirNow.gov.

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