JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Three incidents involving harassment, a habitual offender violation, and a suspected DUI were recently reported by troopers in Jefferson County.

Brookville Residents Cited After Physical Altercation

Two Brookville residents were cited after a domestic dispute in Pine Creek Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, officers responded to Richardsville Road at approximately 4:22 p.m. on July 16, where a verbal argument between a 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman escalated into unwanted physical contact.

Police said neither person was injured, and both were issued summary harassment citations through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Area Man Arrested for Repeated Traffic Offenses

A 33-year-old Cambria County man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Oliver Township.

State police said troopers observed a vehicle committing traffic offenses along Route 36 at approximately 3:55 p.m. on July 15. The driver was taken into custody for violating Pennsylvania’s habitual offender law.

Police identified the vehicle as a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

Knox Dale Man Arrested for Suspected DUI Following Crash Investigation

State police also arrested a Knox Dale man for suspected DUI after investigating a two-vehicle crash in Knox Township.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 48-year-old man was found to be under the influence of alcohol after remaining at the scene of a crash that occurred on June 26 at the intersection of Markton Road and Pinehurst Street.

Police said the man was not involved in the crash, but had reportedly been racing with another vehicle that was involved in the collision. Charges are pending.

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