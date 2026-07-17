HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved rate changes for Pennsylvania American Water that are significantly lower than the utility originally requested while also requiring several customer service improvements and expanded consumer protections.

The commission voted 4-1 to approve an annual revenue increase totaling $74.9 million, reducing the company’s original request by more than half. The new rates will take effect Aug. 13, 2026.

Pennsylvania American Water, which serves approximately 810,000 customers in portions of 38 counties, had requested annual increases of more than $143.4 million for water service and $16.1 million for wastewater service.

Instead, the PUC approved:

A $45.3 million annual increase for water operations, or approximately 4.75%.

A $29.6 million annual increase for wastewater operations, or approximately 14.17%.

In addition to modifying the requested rates, the commission ordered several changes designed to improve customer service and expand assistance for low-income customers.

By Nov. 11, 2026, Pennsylvania American Water must enhance its Bill Discount Program by identifying eligible low-income customers earlier, directing qualifying customers to assistance programs before disconnection for nonpayment, and expanding enrollment opportunities.

The utility must also improve its Arrearage Management Program by increasing monthly forgiveness credits from $25 to $40, allowing customers to earn credits for every complete payment regardless of timeliness, and providing full arrearage forgiveness after 24 months.

Additional requirements include expanding outreach for the H2O Help to Others Program, conducting an independent audit of its third-party customer call centers, analyzing customer complaints and disputes to identify recurring issues, and updating residential bills to clearly state that American Water Resources is not affiliated with Pennsylvania American Water Company.

The commission also acknowledged Pennsylvania American Water’s role in acquiring and operating troubled water and wastewater systems throughout the Commonwealth, noting the company has taken over 14 systems during the past decade.

The PUC said a final opinion and order detailing all approved changes will be released in the coming days.

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