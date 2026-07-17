PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County man faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, after police said he crashed his vehicle into an occupied residence and fled the area earlier this month.

According to court records, Joshua Marshall Emery, 30, of Punxsutawney, faces the following charges:

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Accidents Involving Damage to an Attended Vehicle or Property, Misdemeanor 3

Reckless Driving, Summary

The charges stem from an incident on July 2 at approximately 9:15 p.m. at a home on Horatio Street in Punxsutawney, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Punxsutawney Borough Police reported that a vehicle struck the building, drove into a neighboring yard, and left the scene.

According to the complaint, residents inside the home reported no injuries. The residents also stated the house was not at risk of collapsing, police noted in the affidavit.

While examining the scene, an officer found a scratched, bronze passenger side mirror on the ground, the affidavit states. A neighbor also showed officers doorbell camera footage of a bronze vehicle driving by immediately before the crash, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that investigators researched the part number on the mirror and identified it as belonging to a bronze Buick LeSabre built between 2000 and 2005. On July 7, the property owner emailed police a photograph of a matching vehicle inside a garage on Guzzo Road and identified Emery as the resident, according to the affidavit.

Police wrote in the complaint that they later learned the vehicle had been taken to a tire shop in Worthville for an alignment. A state trooper located the bronze 2005 Buick LeSabre at the shop with front passenger side damage and a missing mirror, police said. The vehicle registration matched Emery, according to the affidavit.

Officers returned to the Guzzo Road residence on July 12 to speak with Emery, the complaint states. According to the affidavit, Emery refused to open the door or step outside.

Emery allegedly told police they “were always up at his house accusing him of stuff.” An officer noted in the report that Emery appeared nervous and sweaty during the encounter.

According to court dockets, a summons was issued for Emery on July 15.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 at 11:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, court records show.

The post Punxsutawney Man Faces Misdemeanor Charges After Allegedly Crashing Car Into Residence, Fleeing Scene appeared first on exploreJefferson.