DUBOIS, PA– Older adults looking to improve their balance, reduce their risk of falling and stay active can participate in “A Matter of Balance,” a fall prevention program.

Penn Highlands Healthcare will be offering two separate classes, both starting in August. One class will be at Penn Highlands Elk campus, and the second class will be offered at the Penn Highlands DuBois campus.

Designed to help older adults manage fall risks, build physical strength and safely increase their activity levels, the eight-session programs combine practical education with gentle exercise to help participants gain confidence and maintain their independence.

The Penn Highlands Elk class will be held on Monday and Thursday mornings throughout August, with the final session taking place on Friday, August 28, 2026. The program begins Monday, August 3, 2026, and meets from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Education Center, located on the Penn Highlands Elk campus at 763 Johnsonburg Road in St. Marys, PA.

The Penn Highlands DuBois class will be held on Monday and Wednesday afternoons beginning August 10, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Classes will meet at the Central Resource Center, located at 204 Hospital Avenue, in DuBois, PA.

The classes, led by trained facilitators and coaches, focus on practical strategies to reduce the risk of falls and include setting goals to increase activity, identifying ways to make home environments safer and learning to view falls as preventable rather than inevitable. The program also includes non-strenuous exercises and stretching designed to improve strength, flexibility and balance.

“A Matter of Balance” is ideal for individuals who are concerned about falling, have experienced a fall in the past or have limited their activities because of a fear of falling.

The programs are free to attend. Class size is limited to 12 participants and advance registration is required.

For more information or to register for either program, contact Lisa Dush, RN, MSN, Penn Highlands Healthcare Community Staff Development Instructor, at 814-335-8768 or email lrdush@phhealthcare.org