PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Florida man and his passenger escaped injury Wednesday afternoon after their vehicle veered off Interstate 80, struck a guide rail, and overturned multiple times into a wooded median in Pine Creek Township.

According to a release from PSP DuBois, the accident occurred at 3:13 p.m. on I-80 westbound near mile marker 85.2 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

State police report that Luke P. Randazzo, 20, of Lakeland, Florida, was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta westbound. Traveling as a passenger in the vehicle was Judah S. Aybar, 21, of Manchester, Maryland.

According to troopers, Randazzo’s Jetta exited the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the end of a guide rail on the south shoulder. Following the initial impact, the vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest in the wooded median, approximately 100 feet west of the initial point of impact.

Both Randazzo and Aybar were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and were uninjured, according to the report.

State police were assisted on scene by the Pine Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Leadbetter Towing.

Troopers noted that they cited Randazzo with a traffic violation for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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