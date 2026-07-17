HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say the newly enacted 2026-27 state budget will strengthen public safety across the Commonwealth through investments in staffing, technology and law enforcement operations.

Less than a week after Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the budget into law, PSP announced it will use the funding to train four additional cadet classes, totaling approximately 380 new troopers.

The budget includes $16.2 million for the additional cadet classes, fulfilling the governor’s pledge to add 2,000 law enforcement officers and troopers to communities across Pennsylvania.

According to the Shapiro administration, violent crime has declined 16% since the governor took office, while homicides have decreased 39%.

In addition to funding new cadet classes, the budget provides support for:

Information technology upgrades to address modern public safety challenges, including cybersecurity.

Firearm background checks to promote responsible gun ownership and prevent illegal purchases.

Traffic enforcement efforts aimed at reducing crashes.

Maintenance and upgrades to Pennsylvania State Police patrol vehicles.

The statewide emergency radio system used by first responders.

Annual grants that help municipal police departments provide officer training.

“Protecting the communities within our Commonwealth is at the foundation of everything we do,” said Lt. Col. George L. Bivens, acting commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The PSP currently provides police coverage to over half of Pennsylvania’s 2,500 municipalities. Funding from this budget continues to deliver real results, ensuring our members have the resources available to meet the challenges of policing in today’s society.”

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