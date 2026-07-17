Gayle Lorraine Anderson, 60, of Rockton, PA died Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on March 28, 1966, in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles Smith, and Barbara (Deemer) Lias. Her mother survives and lives in Leesburg, FL.

On July 18, 1987, she married her husband of 38 years, Thomas H. Anderson. He survives.

Gayle was the Unit Manager of the Physical Therapy Department at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital.

She worked for Penn Highlands DuBois for the past 25 years.

Gayle loved to go camping, and for rides in the Jeep with her husband Tom. Above all, she loved being with her family, and spending time with them, especially her granddaughter Hadley Rose.

Along with her husband, Gayle is survived by one daughter (Danielle Anderson of Brooklyn, NY), one son (TJ Anderson and his wife Rachelle of Cranberry Township, PA), one granddaughter (Hadley Rose), one sister (Gerri Randall of DuBois, PA), one step sister (Kathy Lias Gilley), and one step brother (Carl Lias).

She was preceded in death by one sister, Gara Smith, and her stepfather, Walter “Dock” Lias.

There will be no public visitation, and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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