DuBOIS, Pa. — DuBois water customers must wait a bit longer for updates on residential billing, though city officials announced new rate negotiation developments for large-scale water users during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

For industrial and commercial customers, the city is drafting an ordinance that will permit water rate negotiations on an individual, customer-by-customer basis. To expand eligibility, the council approved a request from City Solicitor Jason Sabol to lower the minimum average usage threshold for these negotiations from 4.5 million gallons per month to 3 million gallons.

During public comment, resident Pamela August requested an progress report on the city’s residential billing issues. Public frustration erupted after DuBois transitioned to a consolidated billing system that charges a flat minimum rate based on an assumed monthly use of 1,000 gallons. The city’s former consulting management firm, Kafferlin Strategies, previously stated that DuBois was working to transition back to billing customers solely on actual water consumption.

However, that transition faces two primary obstacles. First, city staff must resolve technical issues within the municipality’s new accounting software. Second, many local properties still lack the updated meters required for accurate tracking.

Switching billing systems before resolving the meter shortage would force the city to apply different billing methods to different neighborhoods. To avoid confusion, the prior administration decided to maintain the current flat-minimum system until staff could install the remaining meters.

While officials previously estimated the transition could take until August, the City Council and new City Manager Joe Fleming offered no new timeline at mid-month. Fleming noted he is still actively reviewing the utility system’s files.