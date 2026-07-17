PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A driver walked away without injuries after his semi-truck traveled off the road and overturned on an Interstate 80 off-ramp in Pine Township late last month.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield, the rollover occurred at 10:01 a.m. on June 25 on the westbound Exit 111 off-ramp of I-80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.

State police reported that Richard S. Nolt, 38, of Quarryville, was driving a 1986 Peterbilt semi-truck when he pulled off onto the right shoulder of the off-ramp.

Police said during the maneuver, the vehicle rolled over into a roadside ditch, coming to a final rest on its passenger side.

Nolt was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident and was not injured, the report said. He did not require emergency medical transport or treatment at the scene, according to police.

Responding agencies assisting state police at the scene included the Lawrence Township Fire Department and Bricen Towing.

Police cited Nolt for a violation involving his vehicle doors, according to the report.

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