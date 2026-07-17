CLEARFIELD, Pa. — One vacancy on the Clearfield Borough Council has been filled following Thursday night’s meeting, which also featured discussions on municipal transparency and the state’s Sunshine Act.

Vince Delbrugge, one of three residents who submitted letters of interest for the First Ward seat vacated by William Armstrong, was unanimously appointed to the council. Armstrong resigned on June 18 to pursue another professional opportunity, though he noted in his letter that his decision was also influenced by recent controversies surrounding borough budget issues, police department matters, and other internal personal decisions.

Delbrugge, Stefan Andersen, and Christy Fulton all attended the meeting to present their qualifications to the council.

In his remarks, Delbrugge emphasized his desire to help First Ward residents achieve their goals while strictly adhering to municipal and state laws. He stressed that two-way communication between council members and residents is vital for proper municipal function.

Delbrugge noted that critique is a natural part of public service. “It applies to all,” Delbrugge said. “What we must do is learn from each.”

Andersen, a Clearfield resident of six years, highlighted his family’s deep roots in the community as his primary motivation for seeking the seat. “The biggest things I hope to accomplish are listening to the residents of this area, while also having to make some hard decisions,” Andersen said.

Fulton, who began independently livestreaming borough meetings for residents before the council established its own official feed, highlighted her research into unresolved borough issues. “First Ward deserves well-prepared representation,” Fulton said. “Whether I am voted in or not, I will still attend these meetings and continue to ask the tough questions.”

Mayor Mark Bodle (left) swears in Vince Delbrugge to Clearfield Borough Council. Delbrugge will represent First Ward, taking the position previously held by William Armstrong.

Solicitor Jim Dennison advised that the council could fill the vacancy either through a formal roll-call vote or by using a paper ballot where the candidate with the most votes wins. Council members opted to proceed with a motion, with George Dehaven moving to appoint Delbrugge and Barb Shaffner seconding. The motion passed unanimously.

Newly appointed Clearfield Borough Mayor Mark Bodle administered the oath of office, and Delbrugge took his seat on the council.

Though only three days into his tenure, Bodle spoke at length during Thursday’s meeting. Bodle succeeded former Mayor Mason Strouse, who resigned effective June 1, citing a hostile political environment and personal harassment.

Bodle’s appointment to the mayor position comes after the original discussions on candidates took place during an executive session on June 2. Prior GANT articles noted how the vote for an elected official needed to be done in front of public eye, and not in closed-door discussions.

“I know there’s a lot of frustration to go around with how this process has gone,” Bodle said. “I’ve heard from other candidates who voiced their frustration with how the process went, which is why we tried to make it right with Monday’s meeting.”

The discussion followed an Op-Ed published by GANT News Editor Kimberly Kaschalk, noting that the incident marked the borough’s second Sunshine Act violation since May.

“I am encouraging all of council to become not just knowledgeable of the Sunshine Act, but overly knowledgeable,” Bodle said, noting he provided council members with copies of the law and relevant case studies. “Sometimes it is better to question if something we do is a violation and have it addressed then and there, because it will only cost us time. If we don’t, what more could it cost the borough?”

Bodle announced he plans to coordinate with Kaschalk regarding her offer to host an educational seminar on the Sunshine Act for borough officials.

The Clearfield Borough Council will reconvene at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6.