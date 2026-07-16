CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Clarion County’s forests and river valleys offer some of the most memorable outdoor experiences in Pennsylvania.

This July, visitors and residents have several opportunities to explore these landscapes while actively supporting their long‑term health. From trail stewardship to wildlife discovery and river interpretation, each event blends adventure with conservation, reflecting the county’s commitment to responsible outdoor recreation.

Baker Trail Workdays in Cook Forest

July 18–19 • Log Cabin Inn Environmental Center

The Rachel Carson Trails Conservancy invites volunteers to spend a weekend caring for the Baker Trail, a long‑distance route that winds through some of Cook Forest’s most scenic terrain. Participants will work together to clear debris, trim back overgrowth, and improve trail conditions for hikers.

Trail stewardship — hands‑on work that protects forest habitats

Volunteer camping — 10 free camping spots available at Ridge Campground for volunteers staying the weekend; volunteering is open to any and all who are interested

Community involvement — meet others who care about local trails

To register or reserve a campsite, contact Trail Manager Dewaine Beard: dewaineb@gmail.com or call 412‑719‑9904.

Searching for Herps in the Clarion River Valley

July 18 • 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. • Cook Forest State Park Office (100 PA Rt. 36, Cooksburg, PA)

Those interested in wildlife can join a guided search for reptiles and amphibians along the Clarion River. Participants will meet at the Cook Forest State Park Office and carpool with the park naturalist to several locations known for their herp activity. Snakes, frogs, salamanders, and turtles are all possibilities during this field survey.

Herp identification — learn how to spot local reptiles and amphibians

Ecosystem insights — understand why reptiles and amphibians matter to forest health

Field exploration — traverse muddy slopes and rocky terrain with guidance

Clarion River Canoeing Program: Interpretive Float

July 24 • 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Experienced paddlers can take part in a 7.3‑mile interpretive float from Clear Creek’s boat launch to Cook Forest’s 4‑mile launch. This stretch of the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River is rich with history and wildlife, offering a full day of exploration guided by park staff.

River history — learn about old bridge sites, dams, and rafting heritage

Wildlife viewing — look for signs of otter and other river species

Scenic features — paddle past Hogback cliffs and Maze Gap

Only 10 spots are available, so early registration is recommended. Registration closes July 20 and can be completed by calling the Cook Forest Park Office at 814‑744‑8407.

Hike Cook Forest Series: Davies Black Cherry & Tall Pines

July 25 • 8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. • Cook Forest State Park Office (100 PA Rt. 36, Cooksburg, PA)

Participants will meet at the Park Office before setting out on a moderate, often off‑trail hike to the tallest known black cherry in the Northeast — the Davies Black Cherry, standing over 140 feet tall. The route then doubles back across the Swinging Bridge to view exemplary 160‑foot white pines along the picturesque Tom’s Run Valley at the base of the Forest Cathedral.

Old‑growth discovery — visit record‑setting black cherry and towering white pines

Off‑trail exploration — navigate varied terrain with guidance

Forest interpretation — learn about Cook Forest’s unique ecological features

Fire Tower & Seneca Point Historical Tour

July 31 • 1:00 p.m.–2:30 p.m. • Fire Tower (113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA)

Bring binoculars and meet at the Fire Tower Parking Lot for a historical interpretive tour led by DCNR Conservation Volunteer Greg Burns. Participants will learn about local logging history, observe signs of past Native Americans, and take in breathtaking views from the top of the Fire Tower.

Logging heritage — explore the region’s timber history

Cultural insights — observe signs of past Native Americans with expert interpretation

Scenic overlook — enjoy panoramic views from the Fire Tower

Discover Clarion County

Discover Clarion County celebrates the places, people, and experiences that make this region a standout destination for outdoor adventure. From the quiet bends of the Clarion River to the towering old‑growth forests of Cook Forest, the county offers countless opportunities to explore responsibly and reconnect with nature. By supporting programs like these, visitors help ensure that Clarion County’s natural beauty remains protected, accessible, and thriving for generations to come.

Visit www.DiscoverClarionCounty.com and follow on social media @DiscoverClarionCounty.

The post Where Adventure Meets Conservation: Upcoming Ecotourism Events Across Clarion County appeared first on exploreJefferson.