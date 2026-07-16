CLEARFIELD, PA — Some of the fondest memories of summer in Clearfield County are made at the annual Clearfield County Fair, where traditions are passed from one generation to the next. One of those traditions was recently brought back to life through a remarkable recreation of a photograph taken more than four decades ago.

The Clearfield County Historical Society’s Negative Project recently shared on social media a photograph taken 43 years ago featuring longtime Clearfield County Fair & Park Board member Dave Hallstrom and Allan “Al” Siegel, owner of Siegel Engraving. In the original image, the two men proudly stood beside the collection of trophies that would soon be presented to winners at the Clearfield County Fair.

This week, history repeated itself.

Dave Hallstrom’s son, Greg Hallstrom Sr., and Al Siegel’s son, Jay Siegel, recreated the memorable photograph while displaying the trophies that will be awarded during the 2026 Clearfield County Fair.

The recreation goes far beyond simply standing in front of a table of awards. The pair carefully matched the original setting, clothing, poses and even facial expressions, creating a striking tribute to both their fathers and the fair’s enduring legacy.

The recreation also highlights two families whose names have long been associated with the fair.

Allan Siegel owned and operated Siegel Engraving from 1980 until his passing in 2011, supplying countless trophies and awards for community events throughout the region, including the county fair.

Meanwhile, Dave Hallstrom remains a familiar face at the Clearfield County Fair. More than four decades after the original photograph was taken, he can still be found working nearly every day in the Fair Board office, continuing his decades of dedication to one of Clearfield County’s most cherished traditions.

Together, the side-by-side photographs serve as a reminder that while years pass, the people, families and traditions that make the Clearfield County Fair special continue to endure across generations.

The original 1983 photograph was provided by the Clearfield County Historical Society’s Negative Project, an initiative made possible through the preservation of historic photo negatives captured over the years by The Progress. The recreated 2026 photograph was courtesy of Jay’s daughter, Eve Siegel.