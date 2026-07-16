NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new SUVs and Silverado Pickups, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.

CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT; Exterior Color: Lakeshore Blue Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $67,730

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Traverse

2026 Chevrolet Traverse LT; Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,115

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Colorado

2026 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss; Exterior Color: White Sands

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $42,280

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV

2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV; Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,985

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500; Exterior Color: Summit White

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,860

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Trax LT

2026 Chevrolet Trax LT: Exterior Color: Mosaic Black Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,370

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT: Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $71,890

For more information, click here.

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today … we’ll still be here tomorrow.”

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