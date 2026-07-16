NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new SUVs and Silverado Pickups, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.
CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $67,730
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Traverse
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,115
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Colorado
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $42,280
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,985
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,860
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Trax LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,370
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT: Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $71,890
For more information, click here.
Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today … we’ll still be here tomorrow.”
The post SPONSORED: Hit the Road This Summer in a Brand-New Vehicle from Redbank Chevrolet! appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/07/16/sponsored-hit-the-road-this-summer-in-a-brand-new-vehicle-from-redbank-chevrolet-177833/