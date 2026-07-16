BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the operator of a motorcycle who fled from troopers during a traffic stop in Jefferson County.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a traffic stop was initiated on a red motorcycle at approximately 4:00 p.m. on July 4 along State Route 119 at Airport Road in Bell Township.

Police said the operator failed to stop and fled south on Route 119 before entering Punxsutawney Borough.

The operator was described as a white male wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police said a passenger, described as a white female, was riding on the back of the motorcycle wearing a black tank top, blue shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Horwat at the PSP Punxsutawney station at 814-938-0510.

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