PENFIELD– Park officials announce upcoming programs at Parker Dam State Park.

Thursday, July 16

Little Critters Story Time- Fireflies

Thursday, July 16th at 10 a.m.

Environmental Education Classroom

Join us for this week’s story time. The story and craft will be centered around nature. Parents are encouraged to attend. The theme for this week will be fireflies.

Frisbee Golf and Disc Golf – What’s the Difference?

10 a.m. – meet in front of park office

I grew up playing Frisbee Golf with my dad; my kids play Disc Golf. What’s the difference? Same basic premise; different equipment. Come and learn how to play both and see which one you like. Equipment provided.

Friday, July 17

Intro To Archery

7 p.m.—Sugar Shack

Have you ever been interested in the sport of archery but were not sure where to get started? Join us for an introduction to archery program. This program is open to ages 7 and up. Youth ages 7-12 must have a parent in attendance with them. Closed toe shoes are required to be on the range. Pre-registration is not required but is encouraged as supplies are limited. To register please stop in or call the park office (814)-765-0630 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Trees of the American Revolution Hike

10 a.m. – Meet in office classroom

Join the naturalist for a short walk to discuss trees of the revolution – those trees that had a part to play during this time frame 250 years ago. We will begin the program in the education classroom where you can find a slab of tree that dates back to that time frame and beyond. We will then hike out to six different tree species and discuss their roles during the revolution.

Wildlife Photography Basics

4 p.m.- Environmental Education Classroom

Join our summer intern Donny Bender, for a presentation on the fundamentals of wildlife photography, along with a guide on how to get started yourself as a beginner. There will also be a gallery showcase given on animals across the United States and the state of Pennsylvania.

Natures Fireworks (Fire Flies)

8:45 PM—Pavilion 6

Join park staff to learn about nature’s very own firework display. Learn why they flash, challenges they may be facing, and how to call them.

Sunday, July 19

Tea & Talk

7:00 PM – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. If you don’t have any ideas, one will be supplied for you.

Wednesday 22

Beginner Kayaking

4:00 PM—Beach House

Have you ever wanted to kayak and weren’t sure where to get started? Join us to get a chance to learn the basics of paddling, kayak care, state park regs and a bit more.This program is open to anyone ages 10 and up. During the program everyone must wear a life vest. If you do not have a kayak, we have some available but supplies are limited so please call (814) 765-0630 or stop into the park office between 8 and 4. You do not need to pre-register if you intend to bring your own kayak.

Thursday, July 23

Trail Of Giants Hike

9:00 AM – Meet by CCC Interpretive Center

This loop trail covers some significant elevation changes; please bring water and wear comfortable shoes. We will plan to hike the trail spur to the overlook – please bring water. This is late July – please bring water.

Friday, July 24

Matchless Fire

7:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Learn how to start a fire without matches or a lighter. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and more. Then try your hand at sparking a fire yourself.

Saturday, July 25

E. Parachute Games

3:00 PM – Beach Area

Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.

Six Plant Parts

7:30 PM – Office Classroom (EEC)

So, what parts of plants are part of our diet? Come, learn a fun song, taste. And then learn what goes into (literally) making a pizza – more than you realize.

Sunday, July 26

Tea & Talk

7:00 PM – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. If you don’t have any ideas, one will be supplied for you.

Thursday, July 30

Little Critters Story Time

10:00 AM—Environmental Education Classroom

Join us for this week’s story time. The theme for this week’s story and craft will be worms. Parents are encouraged to attend.

Friday, July 31

Animal Communication & Staying Safe

7:00 PM – Office Classroom (EEC)

How do animals communicate, and why? Compared to humans, animals use a wide array of techniques. Learn about some of these, and how you can understand a little bit of what they might be saying to you – might keep you out of trouble.

Saturday, August 1

E. Parachute Games

1:00 PM – Beach Area

Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.

Forests & Fungi

8:00 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Much is being brought to light about how our forests depend on fungi, and how fungi depend on forests. Learn about some of these interactions during this program, and just how important fungi are to our own survival.

Sunday, August 2

Tea & Talk

7:00 PM – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. If you don’t have any ideas, one will be supplied for you.

Wednesday, August 5

Frisbee Golf and Disc Golf – What’s the Difference?

9:00 AM – meet in front of park office

I grew up playing Frisbee Golf with my dad; my kids play Disc Golf. What’s the difference? Same basic premise; different equipment. Come and learn how to play both and see which one you like. Equipment provided.

Friday, August 7

Ants: Little Creatures Who Run the World

8:00 PM – Campground Amphitheater

They outnumber us a million to one, and they run the world. Learn some of the details about these amazing creatures. 54 minutes

Saturday, August 8

Parker Dam Hiking Club: Stumpfield Trail and Logslide Trail

9:30 AM— Campground Amphitheater

We will hike from the Stumpfield Trail trailhead and connect to Logslide Trail for the return. You don’t have to belong to the club to join this program, but while you are at it you can pick up your trail card and start checking trails off the list to earn the Parker Dam Hiking Club patch.

Solar Eclipse Explained

3:00 PM – Beach Area

This Wednesday we have a partial solar eclipse coming around noon. Learn how this happens by creating a model of this alignment in the grassy area above the beach.

Things Naturalists Do

8:00 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Looking under logs to see what is there, catching crayfish, coaxing butterflies onto your finger, petting a bumblebee. All these things and more are practiced by people such as myself for fun and entertainment. Come and learn some of the fun ways to interact with nature.

Sunday, August 9

Fire Hike

2:30 PM– Campground Amphitheater

Have you ever wanted to know how to build a fire from what you gathered while out on a walk?

Take a short walk to learn how to do just that and challenge yourself to get a fire going with just one match.

Tea & Talk

7:00 PM – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. If you don’t have any ideas, one will be supplied for you.

*You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”

“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.