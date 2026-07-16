Philipsburg, PA — The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership is proud to highlight the continued positive contributions of the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) to the regional economy, workforce, and community well-being.

“Having the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in our community is incredibly important—not only because it provides hundreds of stable, family-sustaining jobs, but because it strengthens our entire local economy. The facility’s significant investment in wages, local businesses, and tax revenue creates a ripple effect that supports growth and opportunity throughout the Moshannon Valley region,” said the Executive Director of the MVEDP, Josiah Jones.

Recent independent inspections by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Detention Oversight and the American Correctional Association resulted in zero negative findings, reinforcing the facility’s commitment to high operational standards and accountability.

The facility maintains multiple accreditations and certifications, including from the American Correctional Association (ACA), the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), and compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). Regular oversight from ICE and internal compliance teams ensures consistent alignment with national standards.

The MVPC continues to serve as a vital economic driver for Philipsburg and the surrounding region:

• 411 employees, with 93% residing in local and neighboring communities

• $42.2 million total local economic impact in 2025

• $5.5 million spent with small local businesses in 2025

In addition, the facility contributes significantly to local government and infrastructure through:

• $688,000 in property taxes

• $200,000 in management fees to Clearfield County

• $370,000 in sewage fees to Decatur Township

• $302,000 in local earned income taxes

Beyond its economic contributions, MVPC demonstrates a strong commitment to community engagement and support:

• Hosting quarterly Community Relations Board meetings to provide transparency and updates

• Providing six annual scholarships to local students pursuing higher education

• Raising over $7,000 in 2025 to support the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging, including funding and delivering 500 meals to local residents

• Supporting the Salvation Army through holiday bell ringing volunteer efforts

• Partnering with local Children and Youth Services to provide holiday gifts to children in placement

The facility has also selected the Clearfield Children’s Aid Society as its 2026 charity partner, with ongoing fundraising efforts already underway through employee-driven initiatives.

“The economic impact of the MVPC cannot be overstated. From supporting more than 400 local employees to generating millions in local spending and public revenue, the facility plays a vital role in keeping our communities strong. Just as importantly, their ongoing community engagement and charitable efforts reflect a deep commitment to being a positive and contributing neighbor here in Philipsburg,” said Jones.

MVPC’s team takes pride in delivering professional services while maintaining a culture of respect and dignity. Staff members are dedicated to fulfilling their responsibilities with integrity, while also strengthening the community they call home.