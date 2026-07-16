BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — There will be no county-wide moratorium on data centers in Jefferson County. On Tuesday morning, Commissioner Scott North stated that any such moratorium would only have the strength of a “wet paper towel.”

“We do not have the standing to do so,” North said. “It would be an invitation to a legal problem.”

North noted that the county has received two letters, from Brookville and Falls Creek boroughs, requesting a county-wide moratorium. In June, the Brookville Borough Council instituted its own six-month moratorium. North emphasized that local boroughs and townships need to take the lead on data center regulations.

Unlike other counties in the region, Jefferson County does not currently have a Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO). However, North said the county has started developing one and expects it to be completed by the end of this year.

“That work continues and is currently progressing ahead of schedule,” he said.

North clarified that the county’s upcoming SALDO will apply only in municipalities that do not maintain their own subdivision and land development ordinances.

“Although it will establish standards for subdivision and land development, it is not a zoning ordinance and cannot regulate the location or use of data centers in the same manner as local zoning,” he explained. “Municipalities retain the authority to adopt their own SALDO. The commissioners encourage each municipality to work with its solicitor and planning professionals to evaluate available options and determine the most appropriate course of action based on local circumstances.”

Recognizing these regulatory gaps, North said local governments should review their ordinances now.

“Jefferson County encourages boroughs and townships not to delay evaluating their local land use regulations and taking appropriate action,” he continued. “Under Pennsylvania law, municipalities have primary authority over subdivision and land development, zoning, and many other land use decisions within their jurisdictions. Jefferson County acknowledges the concerns expressed by municipalities regarding the potential development of data centers, solar facilities, and other forms of high-impact land development.”

Reynlow Park Authority

The commissioners revoked the appointment of Dylan Dilulio to the Reynlow Park Authority. North explained that Dilulio has provided contract engineering work at the park, creating a conflict of interest. He added that Dilulio is ultimately more valuable to the county as an active engineer than as a board member.

Jail Video Upgrades

The commissioners accepted a $199,289.25 bid from Securitas Technology Corporation to provide Commander and Hanwha IP video upgrades for the Jefferson County Jail. North reported that many of the facility’s current cameras are non-functional and “past their usefulness.” He added that new cameras will be placed in areas that are currently not under surveillance. Funding for the project came from the county’s Local Share Account (LSA).

The next meeting of the board of commissioners will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 28 at Jefferson Place in Brookville.

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