DUBOIS, Pa. – Giving Hope in DuBois withdrew their application for a conditional use permit for 101 W Weber Ave. during Wednesday’s DuBois City Council meeting.

The building, formerly a Jewish synagogue, was planned to be used by the organization as part of its support of the homeless population. The organization stating to the commission that this building would be used for outreach and as a warming shelter.

The 101 W Weber Avenue property. (Photo by Steven McDole)

The organization planned to use the building, a former Jewish synagogue, as part of its efforts to support the local homeless population. Giving Hope representatives previously stated to the planning commission that the facility would host outreach services and serve as a temporary warming shelter.

The group withdrew the application after the DuBois Planning Commission declined to make a recommendation on the proposal. Codes and Zoning Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead noted the commission determined it lacked sufficient information to make a formal recommendation at this time.

City officials explained that the City Council faced a strict statutory deadline to act on the permit. If the council failed to formally reject the application within the legally required timeframe, the permit would have received automatic approval under state municipal planning rules.

To avoid a forced decision, Shawn Johnston, a resident and co-founder of Giving Hope, formally withdrew the group’s application during the meeting. The organization intends to address the city’s outstanding concerns and resubmit the application to the Planning Commission at a later date.

According to Kim Mowrey of Giving Hope, the primary concerns raised by officials involved parking limitations and the age of the historic building.