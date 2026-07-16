CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Clearfield man faces two felony charges for allegedly stealing tools and equipment from his former employer.

Clearfield Regional Police charged Douglas Scott Walker, 39, in May with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. During centralized court on Wednesday, Walker waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

Walker remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police initiated an investigation in February after Walker’s former employer reported that numerous tools and pieces of equipment were stolen from a company vehicle. Walker’s last day of employment with the company was Feb. 6.

Another employee reportedly suspected Walker of using or stealing items during his six-year tenure with the business. On Walker’s final day, he allegedly drove the company truck to his residence before returning it to the business. Another employee subsequently compiled a list of items missing from the vehicle.

The business owner stated that Walker had started a competing business and required the missing tools and parts for his own company.

The second employee also stated that Walker performed side jobs using the company’s tools and parts. He told police that items regularly went missing from the company vehicle and returned later. Additionally, the employee reported that at the end of the workday, Walker parked his work vehicle at an angle next to his personal vehicle to prevent others from seeing if he was removing equipment. The witness provided police with surveillance footage showing Walker returning items to the business on Feb. 16.

Police executed a search warrant at Walker’s home and office on Feb. 24, where they reportedly recovered a total of $723.87 worth of items belonging to the victim. When investigators asked Walker if he utilized tools from his former employer for his side jobs, Walker stated, “not that I recall.”

Police noted that GPS data from the company vehicle showed Walker took the truck to his home 18 times between November 2025 and February 2026.

Walker returned numerous tools, parts and supplies to the business on Feb. 28, with the list of returned inventory spanning six pages, according to the report.