UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Ag Progress Days welcomes families and kids of all ages to Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition. Organizers of the 4-H and Youth Building have a variety of activities planned for its youngest attendees during all three days of the expo, Aug. 11-13, at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs.

The 4-H and Youth Building is located behind the Family Room Building on Main Street, between West Eighth and West Ninth streets at the Ag Progress Days site. Displays and exhibitors will include:

Healthy Living Exploration Station : The Pennsylvania 4 ‑ H Healthy Living Committee invites families to stop by an interactive table with something for everyone to explore. At the top of each hour, enjoy a read ‑ aloud from the “Healthy Me” series, which focuses on character-building concepts such as making positive choices, building friendships and cultivating mindfulness.

Pennsylvania Herb Discovery Station : Pennsylvania 4 ‑ H representatives introduce youth and families to the new LifeLogic Club. This skill-a-thon-style activity challenges participants to use their observation skills to identify both fresh and dried herbs.

Pennsylvania Everyday Biosecurity : Join Pennsylvania 4 ‑ H representatives for hands-on engagement with practical biosecurity practices for family farms.

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Promotion Services : Visitors can meet local and state dairy royalty and test their dairy knowledge with the “From Moo to You” interactive puzzle. Visitors can spin the dairy knowledge wheel and learn more about milk’s essential nutrients.

: Visitors can meet local and state dairy royalty and test their dairy knowledge with the “From Moo to You” interactive puzzle. Visitors can spin the dairy knowledge wheel and learn more about milk’s essential nutrients. Rabbits as a Commodity: Attendees are invited to join the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association to learn more about this versatile agricultural commodity. Rabbits are valued for their rapid reproduction rate, efficient feed conversion and adaptability to a range of production systems. The association will provide information on basic handling and what breeds are best to raise for a given use.

Plants, Mushrooms, and Their Pathogens and Pests, Oh My!: Sponsored by Penn State’s Department of Plant Pathology and Environmental Microbiology, this display highlights fungal friends and foes.

Other Ag Progress Days attractions for kids and families will be held at locations across the grounds:

Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center Wildlife Tent: Located near the 4-H and Youth Building, this exhibit will feature live animals, an avian nest display of Pennsylvania’s breeding birds, craft activities, and hands-on opportunities to learn about mammals of central Pennsylvania.

Yard and Garden Area: Stop by the end of West 11th Street for informational sessions with Penn State Extension Master Gardeners at the butterfly house and youth activities tent. Master Gardeners from across Pennsylvania will be in the demonstration garden to answer questions; demonstrate Tilva, Penn State Extension’s digital assistant; give educational presentations; and lead tours of the pollinator gardens. Youth are invited to spin the “Roots of Pennsylvania America 250” wheel to learn fun facts about Pennsylvania plant life and agriculture.

Corn Maze: Children and adults can wander the giant maze, which is stroller- and wheelchair-accessible, located near the Harrington Building at the end of East Fifth Street.

Children and adults can wander the giant maze, which is stroller- and wheelchair-accessible, located near the Harrington Building at the end of East Fifth Street. Pasto Agricultural Museum: Visitors can learn about farm and rural life before the widespread use of electricity and gas-powered equipment in this hands-on museum located on East 10th Street across from the red barn.

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. X users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).