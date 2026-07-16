DUBOIS, Pa.— DuBois City is seeking help from the community to repair the waterfall on Liberty Boulevard. DuBois City Mayor Barry Abbott read a prepared statement regarding the waterfall and potential repairs. during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“The City of DuBois is grateful for the many residents and supporters who have expressed interest in helping restore the waterfall at the end of Liberty Boulevard. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to support the repair and restoration of the waterfall, please visit the City of DuBois website,” Abbott read. “There you will find a donation form along with complete instructions for making your contribution.”

Council Member Mike Piccirillo urged caution against overemphasizing the tax-deductible nature of the donations, noting that only about 30% of taxpayers would actually be able to utilize the deduction on their filings.

Resident Dr. Harold Webster questioned the financial breakdown of the project. At the previous council meeting, officials estimated the total repair cost at approximately $100,000, a figure that includes donated labor. The volunteer workforce would include Dave Roman Excavating, which was not involved in the initial construction of the upper fountain, and Landscape One, the original builder of the collapsed structure. Webster asked if the $100,000 estimate factored in the true valuation of the donated labor, and whether a line-item budget existed detailing individual material and construction costs.

Chris Nasuti, representing the city’s engineering firm, stated that $100,000 serves as a ballpark estimate. Nasuti explained that the city must formally request and receive construction bids before securing an accurate project cost. Later in the meeting, Mayor Abbott accused local media outlets of prematurely reporting the $100,000 figure before final calculations were completed.

“We have to do something about the end of the boulevard. It is a big empty hole,” Abbott said, adding that the upper waterfall completed the boulevard’s iconic appearance.

Abbott stressed that the city faces stabilization costs to prevent further wall deterioration regardless of whether the waterfall is restored. He described the current site as a shale pit that would otherwise have to be backfilled with rock.

Council Member Bill Beers called the current state of the site an eyesore inherited by the present council. The waterfall was initially constructed under former Mayor Ed Walsh’s administration. The structure later failed during former under City Mayor Pat Reasinger’s administration and remained in that state due to budget concerns.