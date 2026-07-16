BROOKVILLE, PA. (EYT) — Two Brookville women have made it their mission to help underserved children play sports. Sarah Gallagher and May Jo Milford formed the “Diamonds in the Rough Foundation,” a nonprofit designed to collect and distribute gently used sports gear.

“We want every child to be able to play sports,” said Milford, who has two daughters. “Sporting equipment can be expensive, and not every family can afford to buy new equipment every year.”

The idea for the organization came to Milford, a former softball catcher, while she was watching a game.

“I was at a softball tournament and I realized how far the sport has come since I played in high school,” Milford related. “When I was a kid, the league gave you equipment and all you needed was a glove. It has gotten a little more complicated since we were kids. Shoes are a big item. They can be very expensive. We just don’t want anyone to be left out because they can’t afford to buy gear.”

Gallagher, a mother of three active boys, knows firsthand how quickly those costs can accumulate as children grow.

“Kids grow out of things so quickly,” Gallagher said. “Parents buy something, the kids use it for one month, and then it is too small for the next season. We can play it forward.”

While the foundation hopes to accept a wide variety of gear, Gallagher noted that certain sports present unique donation challenges.

“We can accept all kinds of equipment for team sports, but swimming is difficult,” Gallagher explained. “Swimsuits can be expensive. Still, we will take any and all sporting equipment. I have a lot of sports gear at my house. It seems I am buying new cleats every year, and they stay in great shape. I have a list of moms I call every year to coordinate swaps. People can come in and take what they need.”

Beyond simply having access to gear, Gallagher emphasized that a proper fit is crucial for a child’s safety and confidence on the field.

“A lot of the teams have equipment that they provide to the kids, but sometimes it doesn’t fit very well,” she said. “You can’t play your best if the equipment doesn’t fit right.”

While the initiative is starting in Brookville, the co-founders have no intention of limiting their reach.

“We will see what the need is,” Milford said. “Other towns, like Punxsutawney and DuBois, have similar programs. I would not want to limit this.”

Looking to the future, Milford hopes the foundation can eventually address some of the financial barriers that go beyond equipment.

“There are a lot of tournaments and clinics, and they all require an entrance fee in addition to food for the players,” she noted. “We hope at some point to help the kids monetarily. These camps and clinics give the kids something positive to do during the summer.”

Milford explained that the organization will maintain a wish list so prospective donors can look at the items needed and purchase them directly instead of making a monetary donation, if desired.

Storage, however, can become a problem.

“We are talking with the Brookville Borough about space at the Borough Complex,” Gallagher said. “We will update everyone on that via social media. We are excited to get this started and we are looking at getting this going for the fall sports season. Once we get our bearings, we can move into winter sports.”

Diamonds in the Rough Foundation already has a Facebook page, and Gallagher noted they will be posting additional information there on how others can support the organization. Milford and Gallagher may also be reached via email at Diamondsintheroughfoundation1@gmail.com.

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