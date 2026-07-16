CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the parade lineup for this year’s parade to be held Monday, July 20, 2026 at 6 p.m. Parade participants may begin lining up at 4 p.m.
The parade begins in downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, down Weaver Street to the final destination in front of the grandstand.
The board prohibits throwing of candy and other items from any moving apparatus including floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc. Items can be handed out individually or tossed low and to the curb by people walking the parade route. This is for the safety of children to prevent them from running into the street in the path of a moving vehicle.
Participants that show up the day of the parade without being entered will automatically be placed at the end of the lineup.
Pre Division
(E Market St from 3rd St to 4th St)
- Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
- Parade Chairmen’s Car
- Grand Marshal – PA 250 Clearfield County
- 2026 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court
- 2026 Curwensville Days Princesses
- CNB Bank – Parade Sponsor
- Arbor Pro’s Tree Service
- Clearfield Borough Fire Department
- Penn Highlands Clearfield EMS
- WOKW 102.9
- State Representative Dallas Kephart
- State Representative Mike Armanini
- Clearfield County Commissioners
- Clearfield County Prothonotary Brian Spencer
- Clearfield County Register & Recorder Heather Olson Desmett
- Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder
- Clearfield County DA Ryan Sayers
- Clearfield Borough Mayor Mark Bodle
- Clearfield County Police Departments
- Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department
- Clearfield Regional Police Department
- Pennsylvania State Police – Clearfield Barracks
- DCNR – Smokey Bear
- Clearfield Area Senior High Marching Band
- Clearfield Football Team
- Clearfield Cheerleaders
- Seven Mountains Media
- POP Radio
- Passport Radio
- Bigfoot Radio
- Mega ROCK
- Army National Guard
1st Division
(N 3rd Street from E Market St to E Pine St)
- Clearfield Area Junior High Marching Band
- Veterans Affairs Office
- Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Dept #1
- Irvona Fire Company
- Starlettes School of Dance
- Clearfield CareerLink
- Peterson Auto Body
- Teeny Treasure’s Day Care
- Grassflat Volunteer Fire Company
- American Cancer Society
- Philipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band
- Mountain Top Fire Company Ambulance Service
- Mountain Top Fire Company
- Fullington Auto Bus
- Port Matilda Fire Company
- Clearfield Comprehensive Treatment Center
- Clean It Up Hauling & Junk Removal
- Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High Marching Band
- Columbia Fire Company
- Boalsburg Fire Company
- Oklahoma Fire Company
- Jaffa Oriental Band
- Jovial Jobel Jokesters
- Jaffa Shrine Calliope Clowns
- Clearfield County Career & Technology Center
- BJW Volunteer Fire Company
- Salvation Army
- Kathy’s School of Dance by Jill
- Hyde Volunteer Fire Company
- Brady Township Fire Company
- Life-NWPA
- Bonnie Moore
- Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company
- Jaffa Highlanders
- Crystal Fire Department
- Clearfield Soccer Association
- Moshannon Valley Black Knight Marching Band
- Houtzdale Ramey Fire Company
- Mahaffey Fire Department
- Nittany Dreamers Baton & Silk Corp
- Lawrence Township Fire Company #3 – Glen Richey
- Thy Kingdom Services LLC
- Winburne Fire Company
- Rowland Theatre
- WTAJ Skylink
- Children’s AID Society
2nd Division
(S 3rd St from E Market St to Power Ave)
- The Daisies Twirling Unit
- Maggie Hegarty – 60th Anniversary of Clearfield Being Made All-American City
- Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment, Marine Corp.
- Reality One Group Landmark
- Purchase Line Marching Band
- CenClear
- Four Leaf Clover Little League
- Shine Pro Auto Detailing & Tint
- Curwensville Senior High Band
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Company Ambulance Service
- Mid-Penn Bank
- US Army Recruiting Truck
- Curwensville Varsity Cheerleaders
- Miss Teen Keystone State Rodeo – Alexys McGovern
- Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield
- Curwensville Junior High Band
- Rescue Hose & Ladder Company
- DJ Studio Karate
- Pennsylvania Grain Processing LLC
- Shear Volume Salon
- Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company
- Way Truth Radio
- Undine Fire Company
- Charged Ministries
- Clearfield YMCA Summer Camp
- Clearfield High School Class of 1986
- Lock-N-Load Locksmith
- Gardner Electrical & Contracting
- Curwensville Little League All-Stars
- Skills of Central PA
- Todd Howe
- Philipsburg Fire Department
- Double Take Prom and Formal LLC
- Clearfield County Public Library Mobile Services
- The Dance Company
- Clearfield County Democratic Committee
- HJ Towing & Recovery
- Bloom Family Racing
- Starz Athletics
- Clearfield Kagerz
- Stricken Nerve Tattoo
- 814 Deals & Steals LLC
- Montmorenci Hose Company
- Keystone Regiment
- Penfield Volunteer Fire Department
- Any participants that have not entered (based on a first come first serve)