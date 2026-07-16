CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield County Fair Board has announced the parade lineup for this year’s parade to be held Monday, July 20, 2026 at 6 p.m. Parade participants may begin lining up at 4 p.m.

The parade begins in downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, down Weaver Street to the final destination in front of the grandstand.

The board prohibits throwing of candy and other items from any moving apparatus including floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc. Items can be handed out individually or tossed low and to the curb by people walking the parade route. This is for the safety of children to prevent them from running into the street in the path of a moving vehicle.

Participants that show up the day of the parade without being entered will automatically be placed at the end of the lineup.

Pre Division

(E Market St from 3rd St to 4th St)

Vietnam Veterans Color Guard Parade Chairmen’s Car Grand Marshal – PA 250 Clearfield County 2026 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court 2026 Curwensville Days Princesses CNB Bank – Parade Sponsor Arbor Pro’s Tree Service Clearfield Borough Fire Department Penn Highlands Clearfield EMS WOKW 102.9 State Representative Dallas Kephart State Representative Mike Armanini Clearfield County Commissioners Clearfield County Prothonotary Brian Spencer Clearfield County Register & Recorder Heather Olson Desmett Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder Clearfield County DA Ryan Sayers Clearfield Borough Mayor Mark Bodle Clearfield County Police Departments Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Clearfield Regional Police Department Pennsylvania State Police – Clearfield Barracks DCNR – Smokey Bear Clearfield Area Senior High Marching Band Clearfield Football Team Clearfield Cheerleaders Seven Mountains Media POP Radio Passport Radio Bigfoot Radio Mega ROCK Army National Guard

1st Division

(N 3rd Street from E Market St to E Pine St)

Clearfield Area Junior High Marching Band Veterans Affairs Office Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Dept #1 Irvona Fire Company Starlettes School of Dance Clearfield CareerLink Peterson Auto Body Teeny Treasure’s Day Care Grassflat Volunteer Fire Company American Cancer Society Philipsburg-Osceola High School Marching Band Mountain Top Fire Company Ambulance Service Mountain Top Fire Company Fullington Auto Bus Port Matilda Fire Company Clearfield Comprehensive Treatment Center Clean It Up Hauling & Junk Removal Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High Marching Band Columbia Fire Company Boalsburg Fire Company Oklahoma Fire Company Jaffa Oriental Band Jovial Jobel Jokesters Jaffa Shrine Calliope Clowns Clearfield County Career & Technology Center BJW Volunteer Fire Company Salvation Army Kathy’s School of Dance by Jill Hyde Volunteer Fire Company Brady Township Fire Company Life-NWPA Bonnie Moore Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company Jaffa Highlanders Crystal Fire Department Clearfield Soccer Association Moshannon Valley Black Knight Marching Band Houtzdale Ramey Fire Company Mahaffey Fire Department Nittany Dreamers Baton & Silk Corp Lawrence Township Fire Company #3 – Glen Richey Thy Kingdom Services LLC Winburne Fire Company Rowland Theatre WTAJ Skylink Children’s AID Society

2nd Division

(S 3rd St from E Market St to Power Ave)