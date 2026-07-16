Celebration of Life

Just like Cathy, we’re looking for a reason to party. Come raise a glass and share your stories. You can shed a tear, but this shouldn’t be sad. We’ll provide the food and drinks — you bring the memories.

On August 1st at The Burrow, a celebration for Cathy Macormac will be held from 4–6 PM. Hope to see you there.

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