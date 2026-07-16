PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A 10-year-old Punxsutawney girl is once again turning lemonade into a way to give back, this time raising money to support local volunteer firefighters.

Bella’s Lemonade Stand will be open July 16-18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 512 Sutton Street in Punxsutawney.

Now in its third year, Bella’s annual fundraiser will donate 100% of the money raised to purchase cases of bottled water for local volunteer fire departments.

According to the flyer, Bella chose this year’s cause to thank firefighters for the work they do to serve the community.

“They are always there when our community needs them, and this is my way of saying thank you,” Bella said.

The fundraiser continues Bella’s tradition of helping others. During the past two years, she raised money to purchase and fill backpacks with school supplies for local children.

This year’s event invites the community to stop by for a cup of ice-cold lemonade while supporting local first responders. Every cup purchased will help make a difference.

The post Bella’s Lemonade Stand Returns July 16-18 to Support Local Firefighters appeared first on exploreJefferson.