Artificial intelligence can feel almost weightless when you’re using it. You type a prompt into a box, wait a few seconds, and a computer returns a paragraph, a picture, a search result, a summary, or a legal-sounding answer that may or may not survive contact with an actual lawyer.

It feels like the work happens somewhere abstract, tucked inside the same vague “cloud” where people keep their photos, emails, bank records, playlists, and half-finished grocery lists. But “the cloud” isn’t a cloud. It’s servers, cooling systems, power lines, backup generators, security fences, roads, tax agreements, and neighbors.

That’s why data centers have become such a charged issue in places like ours.

As demand for AI computing power grows, rural communities are being asked to weigh jobs, tax revenue, and redevelopment against questions about noise, water, electricity, property values, environmental impact, and local control.

In Scrubgrass Township, the issue is no longer theoretical. Keel Infrastructure, formerly Bitfarms, has described the Scrubgrass power plant site near Kennerdell as its “largest long-term development opportunity” and a possible gigawatt-scale AI data center campus. The site is listed at 650 acres, with up to 1.3 gigawatts of potential expansion capacity.

That doesn’t mean a 1.3-gigawatt data center is operating there now. Keel’s own filings describe Scrubgrass as a long-term development site, with major pieces still in the planning and study stage. The scale is enough to draw attention, but many practical questions remain unanswered.

The site is also not a blank slate.

Power plants are industrial places, and they are rarely quiet. Around Scrubgrass, that can mean heavy trucks, plant traffic, equipment noise, and the steady activity that already shapes life along the roads near the facility. A larger data center project would not be arriving in untouched countryside, but it would raise new questions about how much more noise, traffic, and infrastructure the area could absorb.

In Scrubgrass, the attraction starts with power. The site already has energy infrastructure, a waste-to-energy facility, and a history of bitcoin mining. Keel says the property has access to 63 megawatts of power and has identified ways to add far more capacity over time, including load studies totaling 750 megawatts and pre-engineering work tied to natural gas generation.

Artificial intelligence may be software, but running it at scale is an energy project. The International Energy Agency, in its report on energy and AI, put it bluntly: “There is no AI without energy.” The agency projected that global electricity demand from data centers could more than double by 2030, with AI helping drive that growth.

The pressure is already showing up in energy debates. The Associated Press reported in July that the AI boom is pushing more data centers toward fossil-fuel power, particularly natural gas, even as lawmakers and environmental advocates press for cleaner alternatives. Tech companies are investing in wind, solar, geothermal, and nuclear power, but the practical problem is immediate: data centers need large amounts of reliable electricity, and they need it where the facilities are built.

A 2026 paper on U.S. hyperscale data centers estimated that 403 facilities operating between May 2024 and April 2025 consumed roughly 68 to 99 terawatt-hours of electricity, depending on the load scenario. The same paper estimated that those facilities were associated with 37 million to 54 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Those are national numbers, but the effects become local when a project is proposed near homes, roads, water systems, and power lines.

Water is another concern.

A 2026 paper titled “Small Bottle, Big Pipe” looked at how data centers affect public water systems and found that industry growth could require major new water capacity through 2030, with pressure concentrated in the communities that host the facilities. The paper focused on public water systems, but the concern is easy to understand in rural places where people also think about wells, rivers, droughts, and hot summer days.

Clarion is working through a different problem. The site drawing attention there is the former O-I glass plant, which means the conversation doesn’t start with untouched land. It starts with an old industrial property and a practical question: What kind of industry should be allowed to replace the one that left?

An old industrial site may be a more reasonable place to have that discussion. But “more reasonable” isn’t the same as “no questions asked.” Clarion County Commissioner Braxton White said data center developers should have to prove they won’t harm the community before projects move forward. His concerns included water, power, noise, tax breaks, transparency, and nondisclosure agreements.

Commissioner Ted Tharan offered the other side of the regional tension, saying these facilities have to go somewhere or everything stops. The data center debate is more complicated than a simple fight between progress and resistance. AI, cloud storage, streaming, online banking, business software, hospital systems, school platforms, and ordinary internet life all depend on physical infrastructure most users never see.

The question isn’t whether people want computers to work. Of course they do. The question is what happens when the infrastructure behind modern digital life lands in a township, borough, or county that has to live with the consequences.

A data center can bring investment, expand the tax base, create construction work, and turn an old industrial site into something productive again. In communities that have watched factories close, schools shrink, and young people leave, those promises are not meaningless.

A Georgia Tech study found that data centers can boost jobs, wages, and business growth, but the biggest economic gains tend to occur in more developed metropolitan counties. In less populous counties, the researchers found that job and wage spillovers were negligible.

That finding gets close to the rural concern.

A community may be asked to host the physical backbone of the AI boom without getting the same upside a larger metro area might receive. The building is local, but the customers may be somewhere else, and the computing power may serve companies and users across the country. The noise, water questions, land-use fights, and tax decisions stay close to home.

The Georgia Tech researchers found that, in counties where they could isolate the effect, retail electricity prices rose by about 5% after a data center became operational. They were careful to say that figure isn’t universal, because utility territories, regulations, weather, and transmission systems vary.

The uncertainty leaves communities with a practical question: Who pays when new infrastructure is needed?

Those questions are getting louder inside the industry, too. Microsoft President Brad Smith told the Associated Press in January that Big Tech needs to “pay our way” for AI data centers and avoid shifting infrastructure costs onto taxpayers. The point lands differently as more communities ask who will pay for the roads, wires, water systems, and power upgrades behind the AI boom.

The politics around data centers have changed quickly. In Maine, lawmakers passed what would have been the nation’s first statewide moratorium on large data centers before Gov. Janet Mills vetoed it. Mills said the bill would have blocked a planned data center conversion at a closed mill site, but she also moved to create a council to study the industry’s impact. In Pennsylvania, The Guardian reported in June that data center fights are scrambling state politics, drawing concern from residents, environmental advocates, and officials across party lines.

Scrubgrass Township and Clarion are now part of that larger story. Data centers are no longer just quiet buildings on the edge of the internet. They are energy projects, water questions, land-use fights, tax negotiations, and tests of local control.

They also force a harder conversation about rural places. For decades, communities across Pennsylvania were built around industries that promised jobs and prosperity while leaving behind environmental damage, uncertain tax bases, and hard questions after the boom ended. That history doesn’t make every new industrial proposal bad. But it does explain why vague promises are not enough.

A former glass plant is different from a riverfront power site. A brownfield project is different from a project that consumes farmland. A carefully regulated data center is different from one approved in a rush. Those differences should shape the discussion before a community is asked to say yes.

Communities need numbers they can trust. They need to know who pays for power upgrades, water capacity, road impacts, and emergency planning; how noise will be measured; how complaints will be handled; and what happens if projections are wrong. They also need to know whether tax breaks are being offered, whether nondisclosure agreements are involved, and whether local officials will have enough authority to enforce whatever protections are promised.

Most of all, they need to know whether they have a real say before the cloud moves in next door.

AI can feel invisible to the person using it. That’s part of its appeal. A prompt goes in, an answer comes out, and the machinery disappears behind the screen. But the machinery has to exist somewhere.

In Western Pennsylvania, communities are asking what comes with it.

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