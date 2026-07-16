CLEARFIELD, PA — The Appalachian Bearded Mafia (ABM) will make its debut at the Clearfield County Fair this weekend, bringing its first-ever Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Beard Championship to the fairgrounds while raising money for a local nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of human trafficking.

The competition will take place Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. on the Grove Stage as a benefit for New Path Solutions Inc., a Clearfield County-based nonprofit that operates one of only two residential homes in Pennsylvania serving girls under the age of 18 who have been victims of human trafficking.

The event grew out of conversations that began in February when the PA 250 Clearfield County Committee was approached about participating in the fair’s Free Day activities on July 22. During those discussions, the Appalachian Bearded Mafia sought a local charitable organization to support. After learning about the work of New Path Solutions, the organization requested to host a separate fundraising event during the fair on July 18.

According to organizers, members of the Appalachian Bearded Mafia from across the East Coast were inspired to participate after learning about the nonprofit’s mission and the impact it has on the lives of young trafficking survivors.

New Path Solutions provides specialized care for girls recovering from trafficking and exploitation. Its Clearfield County home accommodates up to four residents at a time, allowing staff to provide individualized treatment and support as they work to help the young survivors heal and rebuild their lives.

Although the Appalachian Bearded Mafia traditionally selects a different charity each year, organizers were so impressed by the work of New Path Solutions that they have already asked the organization to be the beneficiary of next year’s championship as well.

Community members are encouraged to participate in the beard competition or support the cause through donations. Registration will be available inside the Expo 1 Building on Friday and Saturday leading up to the event. Those who do not wish to compete can contribute through a donation box at the event.

All proceeds from the championship will benefit New Path Solutions and its efforts to provide care and hope for young victims of human trafficking.

Additional information about the event is available on the Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Championship Facebook page.