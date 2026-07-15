JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police released reports detailing three unrelated incidents investigated in Jefferson County, including a drug-related arrest, a DUI arrest, and an ongoing harassment investigation.

Driver Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Young Township

A 47-year-old Beaver man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Young Township.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers stopped a vehicle at approximately 9:04 p.m. on July 13 along Route 119 after observing a traffic violation.

Police said the man was found in possession of drug paraphernalia during the stop and was later determined to be driving under the influence. He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Punxsutawney Man Charged with DUI in Oliver Township

A 38-year-old Punxsutawney man was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop in Oliver Township.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:17 p.m. on July 13 along Route 36 for multiple Title 75 violations.

Police said indicators of impairment were observed, and the driver performed Standardized Field Sobriety Tests before being placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending.

Harassment Investigation Underway in Corsica

State police are also investigating a reported harassment incident involving juveniles in Corsica Borough.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers initiated the investigation at approximately 11:59 a.m. on July 2 at a location on Church Street.

Police said the victim is a 15-year-old girl from Corsica, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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