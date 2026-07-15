Harrisburg, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing mission to strengthen roadway safety across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Independence Day Weekend enforcement detail.
During the three days between July 3-5, PSP investigated 635 crashes that resulted in 128 injuries and 6 fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 55 of those crashes, 3 of which were fatal.
Troopers arrested 303 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they issued 15,567 citations, including:
- 4,034 for speeding
- 541 for failing to wear a seat belt
- 97 for not securing children in safety seats.
Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics
|Year
|Total Crashes
|Fatal Crashes
|People Killed
|Injury-Related Crashes
|DUI-Related Crashes
|DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
|2026 (3 days)
|635
|6
|6
|128
|55
|3
|2025 (4 days)
|800
|11
|16
|154
|63
|5
Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
|Year
|DUI Arrests
|Speeding Citations
|Child Seat Citations
|Seat Belt Citations
|Other Citations
|2026 (3 days)
|303
|4,034
|97
|541
|10,895
|2025 (4 days)
|464
|5,927
|135
|689
|15,695
The above statistics cover only incidents/enforcement investigated by the PSP and do not include those investigated by other law enforcement agencies. These statistics may change as additional data is finalized.
The latest hiring cycle for the PSP is open now through July 31, 2026. After five years of service, troopers can earn approximately $103,319. Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.