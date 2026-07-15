Harrisburg, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing mission to strengthen roadway safety across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) today released the results of its Independence Day Weekend enforcement detail.

During the three days between July 3-5, PSP investigated 635 crashes that resulted in 128 injuries and 6 fatalities. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 55 of those crashes, 3 of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 303 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and they issued 15,567 citations, including:

4,034 for speeding

541 for failing to wear a seat belt

97 for not securing children in safety seats.

Table 1: Independence Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed Injury-Related Crashes DUI-Related Crashes DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 2026 (3 days) 635 6 6 128 55 3 2025 (4 days) 800 11 16 154 63 5

Table 2: Independence Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2026 (3 days) 303 4,034 97 541 10,895 2025 (4 days) 464 5,927 135 689 15,695

The above statistics cover only incidents/enforcement investigated by the PSP and do not include those investigated by other law enforcement agencies. These statistics may change as additional data is finalized.

The latest hiring cycle for the PSP is open now through July 31, 2026. After five years of service, troopers can earn approximately $103,319. Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.