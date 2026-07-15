SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Every property has its own terrain and water‑flow challenges, and the right excavation plan depends on understanding those details.

Braun’s Excavation LLC brings the experience and equipment needed to handle grading, retaining walls, and drainage projects for residential and commercial sites. Each job is approached with a focus on long‑term stability and practical results.

Grading: Leveling & Re‑sloping

Proper grading helps protect foundations, improve drainage, and shape usable outdoor areas. Braun’s Excavation LLC evaluates how water moves across the property and adjusts slopes to direct runoff away from structures. Leveling and re‑sloping reduce erosion, prevent standing water, and help avoid issues such as basement seepage.

Retaining Walls: Bin Block and Hardscape Options

Retaining walls provide support where the ground needs reinforcement. The company installs bin block retaining walls as well as hardscape options, giving property owners durable choices for managing elevation changes or stabilizing weakened areas. Each wall is built to match the site’s conditions and the customer’s goals.

Drainage: French Drains, Catch Basins, Retention and Detention Ponds

Effective drainage is essential for preventing water damage. Braun’s Excavation LLC offers French drains, catch basins, and larger retention and detention pond solutions. These systems help move water away from problem areas, reduce pooling, and protect buildings and landscaping from long‑term issues.

For consultations or scheduling, call 814‑221‑8024.

To view current demolition and land‑clearing work, visit Braun’s Excavation on Facebook for project photos, updates, and recent activity.

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