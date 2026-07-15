WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – No matter where you are in Pennsylvania, your future can start this Fall at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC). With nine associate degrees and nearly two dozen academic certificates, there are options for those interested in a variety of careers and pathways.

As a newly accredited institution by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the already brighter futures NPRC helped provide have been elevated even further.

Not only is NPRC affordable and accessible, but our pathways to four-year institutions are growing, helping students go even further beyond their associate degrees. Do you want to join this welcoming community? You’re in luck. The Fall 2026 term is still open for registration.

With more than 20 instructional locations, remote attendance options with live instruction, and fully online options with recorded lectures, NPRC prides itself on being accessible and flexible to meet a variety of learners’ needs. Fall Term classes will start on Monday, August 24.

In 2024, NPRC was listed by Yahoo! Finance as the most affordable college in Pennsylvania. The college is also able to award federal financial aid and offers guaranteed admission to anyone with a high school diploma or equivalent. Dual enrollment courses are free to high school students from across Pennsylvania through the Summer 2027 term.

Perhaps the best part? Becoming a student at NPRC is easy! All that’s needed is:

Create a free account

Complete the application

Contact your high school and/or previous college to request that official transcripts be sent to NPRC’s admissions team at transcripts@rrcnpa.org. The admissions team is available to assist you through any part of this process.

If you’re interested in attending NPRC for the Fall 2026 term and beyond, head online to bit.ly/NPRC_ApplyNow to complete the application and begin your journey toward earning a college degree or certificate and writing the next chapter of your life.

Join the NPRC community this fall and discover why #BrighterFuturesBeginHere for students across PA.

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