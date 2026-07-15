It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard ‘Rik’ F. Carr on June 18, 2026, at the age of 78.

Born on January 10, 1948, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, Rik quickly cultivated a life of adventure, community, and a fierce love of competition. He also quickly discovered the power of an education, graduating with an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University in Kinesiology/Exercise Science and then going on to obtain his master’s degree in education from the University of Michigan (Go Blue!). Rik soon devoted his life to serving others through education, mentorship, and coaching. For 33 years, he was a passionate teacher and coach first in Detroit, MI and then overseas with the Department of Defense Dependent Schools, inspiring students and athletes while stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he met and married his wife of 51 years, Betty. Together, their teaching took them to Germany for 26-plus years, first to Bad Hersfeld and soon after to Bitburg, Germany, where he really began his indelible coaching and teaching career. While living overseas, Rik spent over three decades traveling to more than 50 countries, many of which he traveled to by bicycle. Cycling, drinking a great (inexpensive) Pilsner, and sharing adventures with his family and good friends were some of the best highlights of his amazing life abroad.

Rik believed in hard work, persistence, and encouraging others to become their very best. His influence extended far beyond the gym, courts, classrooms, and fields he occupied. Thousands of students, athletes, coaches, coworkers, and friends carry with them the lessons, confidence, and encouragement he so generously shared. Coach Carr was fair, firm, and consistent. He served as a mentor to countless young men and women, whose impact will live on through the lives he helped shape.

After retiring from the legacy he left in Bitburg, Germany, Rik and Betty made their home in Reno, Nevada, where they lived for the past 22 years. Rik loved Reno for its weather, countless activities, and, ultimately, the closeness it allowed to what he was proudest of: his family.

Rik is survived by his loving wife, Betty Carr; his son, Travis Carr; his daughter, Katie (Carr) Emm (Eric Emm); his sister, Sandra Loso (Peter Loso) including nieces Shannon Loso and Tracie Loso Liszewski; and his adoring grandchildren Graham Carr, Harrison Carr, Ellie Emm, and Camden Emm. He also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends, former students, and athletes who will forever remember the positive impact he had on their lives. Rik was preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard and Valere Carr as well as beloved dogs, Roni, Sundance, and Max.

We will be celebrating the life of Coach Rik Carr on September 19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Bartley Ranch Regional Park in the Western Heritage Interpretive Center in Reno, NV. Please wear your Baron gear, athletic shorts/t-shirt, or any sports-like clothing in remembrance of Coach’s notorious attire. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice (or one that was near and dear to Rik like the SPCA, Humane Society, Wounded Warriors, or the American Heart Association).

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