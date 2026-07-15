CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Several residents addressed the Clearfield County Commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting to voice concerns regarding the future of the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) and reported federal acquisition negotiations.

Timmothy Smith of Osceola Mills, a retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer, noted that he was part of a group that sued the county five years ago regarding a violation of the Sunshine Act and the contract with GEO Group. Smith inquired about recent negotiations underway between the federal government and GEO Group for the purchase of the MVPC.

According to Smith, this is part of an announced negotiation to purchase 10 facilities nationwide to reduce litigation, increase control, and improve operational efficiency. He noted that if the facility becomes a federal property, the transition will affect tax revenues for both the county and the Philipsburg-Osceola School District.

These concerns prompted Smith and others present to ask the commissioners to publicly express disapproval of the proposal, which they stated would be noted by the federal government as negotiations continue.

Others who spoke reiterated concerns about alleged abuse and human rights violations at the facility, asking the commissioners to carefully consider the future of the site and whether to renew the contract.

The commissioners have stated in the past that regardless of what the county does, the facility will likely continue to operate with or without a contract because it deals with federal immigration. All three commissioners confirmed they have attempted to make unscheduled visits to the facility with varying results and continue to follow up on specific reports.