Learn smart radon testing tips that help homeowners spot risks early, choose the right test, and take action for cleaner indoor air at home today now.

Radon can enter a home quietly, and you won’t see, smell or taste it. That’s why testing plays such a big role in responsible homeownership. Whether you’ve lived in your house for years or just moved in, a simple radon test can help you understand your indoor air quality and decide what steps to take next. Continue reading to explore radon testing tips every homeowner should know.

Know When To Test

You should test for radon when you buy a home, finish a basement, renovate lower-level spaces or change your heating and cooling setup. These changes can affect airflow and pressure inside the house, which may influence how radon moves through the foundation.

Homeowners should also retest every few years. Radon levels can shift as soil conditions, weather patterns and home systems change. A result from five years ago may not reflect the air your family breathes today.

Choose the Right Test

Short-term tests work well when you want a quick snapshot. Many kits stay in place for a few days, and they can help you decide whether you need more testing. Long-term tests track radon levels over several months, which gives you a broader view of the home’s average conditions.

Place the test in the lowest livable level of the home. A basement family room, finished lower level or first-floor room often works well. Keep the test away from drafts, high humidity and exterior doors so the results reflect normal living conditions.

Follow Directions Closely

Every test kit comes with specific placement and timing instructions. Read them before you open the package. Keep windows and exterior doors closed as directed, and avoid moving the test once you start it.

Small mistakes can lead to inaccurate results. If you run a short-term test during unusual weather, such as strong winds or heavy storms, consider testing again under more typical conditions.

Understand the Results

A low result can bring peace of mind, but it doesn’t mean you should ignore future testing. A high result means you should take action instead of guessing. Contact a qualified radon professional who can evaluate your home and explain your options.

Professionals may look at the foundation, crawl space, sump pit, pipe routes and fan placement. They can also explain radon mitigation system components and how each part helps move radon away from the home.

Make Testing Part of Home Care

Radon testing is simple and manageable when you follow the above tips. Include it alongside tasks like checking smoke detectors or servicing your HVAC system. This small step can provide valuable insight and support confident decisions about your home.

Your home should support your family’s comfort and safety. When you test regularly, follow directions and respond quickly to high results, you take a practical step toward cleaner indoor air.