PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man is behind bars following an alleged domestic assault where police say he broke a woman’s nose and choked her until she could not breathe.

According to court records, Bryan R. Buffington, 40, of Punxsutawney, faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

Strangulation, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Summary

Disorderly Conduct, Summary

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at a residence on West Mahoning Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Punxsutawney Borough police officers responded to the home at approximately 1:16 a.m. on July 12 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Upon arrival, officers found a woman sitting on the front porch holding a blood-soaked rag, the affidavit says.

The affidavit states the woman told police that Buffington headbutted her and slammed her onto the ground. Buffington fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived, according to the complaint.

Inside the kitchen of the home, police observed blood on the floor and a broken necklace, the report says. Buffington also allegedly threatened to kill the woman during the altercation. Emergency medical services transported the woman to the hospital, according to police.

While at the hospital, the woman told police that Buffington placed both of his hands around her neck and tried to choke her, the affidavit notes. Officers observed red marks on the sides of her neck, and the woman stated she was unable to breathe during the incident, the affidavit continues.

According to the complaint, hospital staff informed police that the woman suffered a broken nose and a bruise to her forehead.

Court records show police filed the charges against Buffington on July 13 in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

Buffington is confined in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $50,000 monetary bail, court records state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 before Judge Mizerock, according to the court docket.

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