YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two drivers escaped injury last week after a rear-end collision on South Main Street Extension in Young Township.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle accident occurred at 2:52 p.m. on July 9 along State Route 436 (South Main Street Extension), just north of Plushnock in Young Township, Jefferson County.

State police reported that Joan M. McIntyre, 66, of Punxsutawney, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox southbound directly behind Barbara A. Miller, 64, of Brookville, who was operating a 2010 Nissan Altima.

According to the report, Miller was stopped in the southbound lane, preparing to turn into Dunkle Roofing. McIntyre reported seeing tail lights on the vehicle ahead but did not see a turn signal, leading to her striking the rear of Miller’s stopped Nissan Altima, police said.

Following the impact, both drivers were able to safely pull their vehicles off the side of the roadway to wait for responding officers to arrive.

Both McIntyre and Miller were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Neither driver reported any injuries, according to police.

While the Chevrolet Equinox remained operable, Miller’s Nissan Altima sustained damage and was towed from the scene by Smith Towing, police noted.

Police cited McIntyre for following too closely, according to the report.

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