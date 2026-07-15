MAHAFFEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit is assisting with an investigation into the cause of a structure fire that occurred late last month in Mahaffey Borough.

According to the PSP Fire Marshal Unit, the Mahaffey Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Market Street at approximately 11:00 p.m. on June 30.

State police said the Fire Marshal Unit was requested to assist in determining the fire’s origin and cause.

According to the report, there were no injuries reported in connection to the fire.

Police said the fire is still under investigation.

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