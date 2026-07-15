CLEARFIELD, PA– Families looking for an affordable day of summer fun will have plenty to enjoy during Kids Day on Tuesday, July 21, as the fairgrounds transform into a destination packed with entertainment, hands-on activities and special attractions for children of all ages.

Sponsored by CenClear, the annual celebration offers free gate admission until noon, making it easy for families to spend the day enjoying everything from interactive games to live performances. Carnival enthusiasts can also purchase all-day ride armbands for $20, available between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Throughout the day, children will find no shortage of activities designed just for them.

Face painting in the Grove will give youngsters the chance to transform into their favorite characters, while a variety of games and activities—hosted by the Clearfield Shaw Public Library, Children’s Aid Society, CenClear and other community organizations—will provide entertainment and educational fun.

One of the day’s highlights will be special princess meet-and-greets from 10 a.m. to noon, featuring beloved storybook characters including the Book Beauty Princess, Glass Slipper Princess and the Sleeping Princess. Guests will have opportunities for photos, dancing and sing-alongs with the princesses.

Children can cool off during a Foam Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beside the free stage, offering a refreshing way to beat the summer heat.

Animal lovers and aspiring first responders won’t want to miss the opportunity to meet a police officer and his horse, giving youngsters a chance to learn more about law enforcement while getting an up-close look at one of the department’s mounted partners.

Entertainment continues throughout the afternoon with a dance company performance on the main stage from 1 to 3 p.m.

Families can also visit safety stations located throughout the Grove beginning at 1 p.m., offering valuable information and interactive exhibits promoting child safety and community awareness.

Competition and friendly rivalry take center stage during the Pedal Pull at 2:30 p.m., where children can test their strength in the popular tractor-pull-style event.

Those interested in agriculture can participate in the 4-H Teen Council Barn Tour at noon, meeting at the Joe Wrigglesworth Livestock Arena for an inside look at the fair’s livestock exhibits and youth agricultural programs.

For thrill seekers, carnival rides officially open at 2 p.m., adding even more excitement to an already activity-filled day.

With free admission during the morning, affordable ride specials and a schedule packed with entertainment, educational experiences and family-friendly attractions, Kids Day continues to be one of the fair’s most anticipated traditions.

Organizers encourage families to arrive early to take advantage of the free admission, enjoy the full lineup of activities and create lasting summer memories together.