SMICKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The medal was gold.

The lesson had very little to do with winning.

When Jael Miller stood atop the podium wearing Team USA colors after capturing the 76-kilogram championship at the U20 Pan-American Championships in Rio de Janeiro, it represented years of work that stretched far beyond the four matches she won over the weekend. It represented a little girl who started wrestling at 5 years old, a high school star who learned as much from her only defeat as she did from 70 victories, and a college freshman who discovered that being dominant wasn’t enough anymore.

By the time the tournament ended, the Punxsutawney graduate had gone 4-0, finishing her championship run with a pin of Canada’s Clara Smithanik in just 1 minute, 46 seconds.

The gold medal around her neck was tangible.

The growth that put it there wasn’t.

“It’s a hard feeling for me to describe,” Miller said. “I had just so much fun and I felt like I just got to let loose. I got to experience so many new things all at the same time as doing the thing I love.”

Looking at the résumé now, it’s easy to think the path was obvious. Three state championships. A 70-1 high school record. Sixty-five pins. Conference champion as a college freshman. An international gold medal.

It didn’t feel nearly that orderly while she was living it.

The biggest transformation wasn’t becoming stronger or faster. It was changing the way she viewed wrestling itself.

“Probably the biggest thing for me being dialed in is I found my love for the sport of wrestling, but also I’ve grown this past year,” she said. “I grew so much and just became more of a student of the sport and seeing everything as a learning opportunity.”

That mindset became even more important after she arrived at North Central College, one of the country’s premier women’s wrestling programs.

For the first time in years, Miller wasn’t the unquestioned favorite in the room. She wasn’t even the starter. A teammate earned the spot ahead of her, forcing Miller to adjust to a level where talent alone no longer separated wrestlers.

She welcomed the challenge.

Results still followed. Miller finished 23-5 wrestling at 180 pounds during her freshman season, piling up 13 technical falls while recording the Cardinals’ fastest pin of the year, a seven-second finish that ended in a blink. She won the conference title at 180 pounds and was voted the CCIW Newcomer of the Year — accomplishments that mattered, but not as much as what she believed she gained between matches.

“Honestly, I was pretty happy with how my freshman year went,” Miller said. “I missed out on the starter’s spot — my teammate beat me out for that — but I was able to learn a lot and grow. I still had a bunch of matches and I got to compete and just have a lot of fun.”

Just as important, she found something she had never experienced before.

“I had never been on a big women’s team like this,” she said. “That has been one of the most enjoyable things.”

She knew almost immediately North Central was where she belonged.

Miller didn’t lack college options. She was one of the most highly sought-after women’s wrestling recruits in the country. But it didn’t take her long to realize North Central, located in Naperville, Ill., and just a half-hour away from Chicago, was where she wanted to be.

“I definitely had really good options, but when I walked into the room at North Central on my visit, it was just like everyone was a family right away,” Miller said. “Everyone was there because they love the sport and they want to get better. We can still have fun at the same time we are working our butts off.”

That sense of belonging extends beyond one wrestling room.

Women’s wrestling has developed a culture of its own, one Miller believes is rooted as much in mutual respect as competition.

“It’s definitely different from the guys in the social aspect,” she said. “A lot of us girls will wrestle each other and then be best friends off the mat. The guys aren’t always like that.”

She has watched that culture grow almost as long as she has been wrestling.

Jael Miller

When Miller stepped onto a mat for the first time as a 5-year-old, girls wrestling was still searching for opportunities. Today, sanctioned state championships, expanding college programs and international events have transformed the landscape. Along the way, Miller has grown from one of the few girls in the room into someone younger wrestlers now look up to.

“I was five when I started and it’s obviously changed quite a bit since I started,” Miller said. “It’s super cool. I’m so glad that I can give back to the younger girls who are coming through and just see the growth that they have. I’ve gotten to witness the growth in the sport. It’s exploding and I’m just grateful that I can give back the same way that the sport has given to me.

“Also finding so many girls who I can relate to because we’ve gone through similar things with wrestling,” she added.

Miller first realized wrestling might carry her farther than she ever imagined around sixth grade, when freestyle competition opened a new world.

“That was when I got into freestyle wrestling and kind of when I started seeing the big things start to happen for me,” Miller said. “It kind of entered my mind that I might actually be able to wrestle in college.”

There was one moment, though, that interrupted what otherwise looked like a perfect high school career.

As a sophomore, Miller reached the unsanctioned state championship before suffering what would remain the only loss of her high school career, getting pinned by Bishop McCort’s Alyssa Favara.

At the time, it felt devastating.

Today, she considers it one of the most valuable moments of her wrestling life.

“It was my sophomore year and I really wanted to win that year,” Miller said. “But I’m grateful that I lost because I think at the time I needed to be reminded that I could still lose. I think it helped me grow a lot.”

She went on to win the next two state titles — this time sanctioned by the PIAA. Miller said she doesn’t know if those championships happen had she not suffered that sting of defeat at the end of her sophomore year.

College reinforced that lesson in different ways.

In high school, Miller could often overpower opponents. At North Central, nearly everyone possessed the same strength, speed and determination. Success depended on refining the smallest details until they became instinct.

“I think the biggest thing was just the pace of some of the matches,” she said. “In high school I could get away with just overpowering people. But in college, we’re all on the same level. Now it comes down to technique and doing things over and over until you can do it as close to perfect as possible. Then it’s about who wants it more? Are you willing to keep going and going until you get there?”

That approach followed her into her first international competition.

Walking into the Pan-American Championships, Miller saw flags from countries throughout the Americas hanging around the venue. Conversations drifted through the arena in Spanish, Portuguese and languages she couldn’t identify. Warmups looked different. Coaching styles varied. Uniforms carried different colors.

The wrestling, though, looked familiar.

The sport has its own language, one that Miller is fluent in.

“Going in I didn’t really know what to expect,” Miller said. “It was my first international competition and I had to approach it like it was any other tournament. I didn’t get overwhelmed or put a lot of pressure on myself. I was nervous going in, but I was excited just to be somewhere new.”

“The atmosphere was just so cool,” Miller added. “Seeing the connection wrestling had between different cultures was cool. Not everyone spoke English and I’m not very well versed in Spanish or Portuguese or any other languages people were speaking there, but we still had this connection through wrestling. We could communicate through that, through that shared understanding of the sport.”

When she returned home from Brazil on Sunday, the adrenaline that had carried her through the tournament and the long trip finally gave way. She made it home, dropped down on the couch and fell asleep for hours, the gold medalist finally getting a chance to catch her breath after a whirlwind week representing her country.

The medal was a reminder of what she had accomplished.

The experience reminded her why she wrestles.

“Even when I get frustrated or even just in each practice or each match, or even just talking to people about wrestling, there’s always something new to learn.”

The post GOLDEN: For Punxsutawney Grad Jael Miller, Pan-American Championship Was Just Part of the Journey appeared first on exploreJefferson.