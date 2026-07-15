JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Police in the region are investigating a theft from a volunteer fire department, and filed charges in multiple incidents including a PFA violation, according to recent reports.

Approximately $1,500 was stolen during a benefit dinner at the Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company Firehouse in Elk County.

According to PSP Ridgway, troopers were dispatched at approximately 7:31 p.m. on July 12 to investigate a theft at the firehouse on Cleveland Street in Jay Township.

Police said approximately $1,500 in cash, contained in a black CNB Bank envelope, was stolen from a money bag during the event. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway.