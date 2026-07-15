DuBois, PA – Downtown DuBois Inc. is proud to announce the return of its cherished Hometown Heroes Program, a community tradition dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served—and continue to serve—our country and our community.

After a very brief pause, the program has been renewed and refreshed while preserving the heartfelt purpose that has made it one of DuBois’ most meaningful community initiatives. Families and loved ones are once again invited to recognize veterans and active-duty members of the United States Armed Forces, as well as members of our Police, Fire, and EMS services.

The 2026-2027 program offers participants the opportunity to purchase a Light Pole Banner, a Yard Sign, or both. Light pole banners will be displayed throughout Downtown DuBois, creating a moving tribute that celebrates the service and sacrifice of hometown heroes while reminding residents and visitors of the individuals who have helped protect and strengthen our community.

“We know how much this program means to so many families,” said Shirley Dahrouge, Executive Director of Downtown DuBois Inc. “The Hometown Heroes banners have become a beloved tradition in DuBois, and we are incredibly excited to bring the program back with a fresh new look while continuing to honor the remarkable individuals who have served our nation and our community.”

Applications are now open and will be accepted through September 1, 2026.

Community members can complete the online application by visiting:

https://forms.gle/wwWbe7nWACKkYgsb9

Individuals who signed up to receive a follow-up phone call during the Hometown Heroes Banner Retirement Ceremony held in March – A representative from Downtown DuBois Inc. will be reaching out within the next several days to assist with the application process and answer any questions.

Due to the number of available light poles throughout DuBois, banner placement locations will be determined by Downtown DuBois Inc. to accommodate as many participants as possible. Specific pole requests cannot be accommodated.

Proceeds from the Hometown Heroes Program benefit the Downtown DuBois Inc. Fund and support the organization’s ongoing mission of revitalizing and promoting downtown DuBois.

For additional information about the Hometown Heroes Program, please contact Downtown DuBois Inc. or visit the online application using the link above.