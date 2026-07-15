WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give blood after declaring an emergency blood shortage caused by a sharp decline in donations during June.

According to the Red Cross, the nation’s blood supply fell nearly 25% in June, while hospital demand has remained high. The organization said it is currently distributing nearly 3,500 more units of blood each week to hospitals than anticipated as trauma season increases the need for lifesaving blood products.

The shortage is especially severe for platelet donations and type O positive and B negative blood.

The Red Cross said summer schedules and the seasonal loss of school blood drives have also contributed to the decline in donations, raising concerns that patient care could be affected if the shortage continues.

“Emergency departments, operating rooms, and labor and delivery units can’t support patients with the most urgent needs, and cancer patients must wait,” said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the American Red Cross. “We’re asking donors to give now before doctors are forced to make those difficult decisions.”

The organization also noted that many people underestimate the need for blood donations. A recent Red Cross survey found that fewer than one in five respondents knew blood cannot be stockpiled because of its limited shelf life. Additionally, only about half believed they or someone close to them would likely need a blood transfusion, even though someone in the United States receives one every two seconds.

The Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As an incentive, those who donate blood between July 13 and July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket by email worth up to $15, including ticket price and fees.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood and relies on volunteer donors to help meet the ongoing needs of hospitals and patients across the country.

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