CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield County Commissioners held a brief meeting Tuesday, focusing on preparations for the upcoming November election and an urgent need for local poll workers.

Following the appointment of new Elections Director Brian Norwood, county officials determined a new, standardized lease agreement was necessary for all polling locations. The updated template establishes a single standard across the county’s 63 precincts—some of which are combined into single physical locations—and addresses regulatory and operational changes from the last 20 years, including security protocols, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, and conflict-of-interest guidelines.

After approving the new lease agreements and authorizing Norwood to sign the documents, the commissioners noted the county once operated far more precincts and polling locations. However, population declines and persistent difficulties in recruiting poll workers have forced the county to consolidate and reduce those numbers over the years.

That recruiting challenge remains a pressing issue for the fall. Four county precincts currently face critical vacancies for key election officials:

Bradford Township: Judge of Elections and Majority Inspector

Judge of Elections and Majority Inspector Burnside Township: Judge of Elections

Judge of Elections Clearfield Borough (Third Ward): Judge of Elections and Majority Inspector

Judge of Elections and Majority Inspector Curwensville Borough: Judge of Elections

The commissioners stressed the importance of filling these positions as early as possible to ensure workers can complete necessary training before November.

Anyone interested in serving in these roles, or working as an election official in the future, is encouraged to contact the election office at 814-765-2642, ext. 5053.

For additional details on position duties, requirements, and compensation, residents can visit clearfieldcountypa.gov, navigate to the “County Departments” tab, and select “Election and Voter Registration.”